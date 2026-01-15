Prog's Tracks Of The Week is back with cool new proggy sounds from Big Big Train, Soen, Charlotte Wessels and more

Welcome to the very first Prog's Tracks Of The Week for 2026! We've got six new and diverse slices of progressively inclined music for you to enjoy.

CHARLOTTE WESSELS' THE OBSESSION - AFTER US, THE FLOOD

Former Delain singer Charlotte Wessels takes the first steps on from 2024's The Obsession album, the name now attached to her own band, with a brand new single. After Us, The Flood pulls no punches in its climate change message. And with Arjen Lucassen collaborator Joost van den Broek producing and mixing, there's much for Aryeon and Lucassen fans to enjoy here.

“After Us, The Flood is a song about climate change, told through the eyes of someone who has convinced himself it isn’t real," Wessels explains. "He feels protected within the walls of his own home while the world outside quietly begins to fall apart. As the song unfolds (spoilers!) that sense of safety proves to be an illusion; the decay he’s ignored eventually finds its way inside. We poured a lot of heart into this track, shaping a sonic story about denial, dread, and the fragile comfort of looking away. The video doesn’t literally follow the lyrics, but instead imagines the consequences of that mindset, offering a symbolic glimpse of a world where wealth loses all meaning once the planet as we know it is gone.”

BIG BIG TRAIN - COUNTING STARS

Big Big Train have released the third and final single from their upcoming new concept album, Woodcut, which is released through InsideOut Music on February 6. The emotive Counting Stars is a more reflective song than previous singles from the album, giving singer Alberto Bravin the chance to deliver a lung-bustungly big vocal performance.

"Counting Stars finds The Artist in a reflective mood as he seeks to find solace in the natural world," explains BBT's Greg Spawton. "He remembers a scene from his childhood when he stood on top of a hill at dusk and watched the stars sparkling into life. This experience gave him a sense of wonder at how vast and magnificent everything is. As night falls, he heads out into the countryside to count the stars once more.”

SOEN - INDIFFERENT

The Swedish prog metallers can pack a metallic punch when they want, but as the gently emotive Indifferent shows, they are also capable of enchanting beauty too. Taken from the band's brand new studio album, Reliance, which is released this Friday, January 16, through Silver Lining Music, Indifference acts as a vehicle for singer Joel Ekelöf's emotive vocals.

“Indifferent is about reliance turning into absence. The quiet shock of realising that the person you lean on is no longer there emotionally," Ekelöf says.



“Carried by the fantastic Atlantis string quartet, the song lets tension and restraint speak louder than anger. Connection carries risk, but it's worth the attempt,” adds founding member and drummer Martin Lopez.

FÄGELLE - INNAN MALEN HITTAT IN

Nordic experimentalist Fågelle returns with what is described as her most personal album yet. Bränn min jord (“Burn my soil”) will be self-released on February 27, an album whose backdrop is the inland of Halland, a patchwork of forests and abandoned mills in southern Sweden.

The track was recorded together with local artists and musicians, drawing sound directly from physical movement and place: dancer Nathalie Ruiz dragging chains and metal scraps over the floor of the Torup community hall, Stefan Isebring’s self-built hurdy-gurdy, and Liam Amner’s hypnotic drumming.

SUM OF SEVEN - SUPREME

Finnish prog metal sextet Sum Of Seven (they missed a trick there!) will release their new concept album, Echoes Of The Hypermind, through Inverse Records on May 15, and they've got the ball rolling with their brand new single, the catchy Supreme.

“Supreme is the second track on our concept album Echoes Of The Hypermind," says singer and guitarist Ari Lempinen. "As a single, it was a natural choice because musically it’s one of the most accessible songs on the album. After an explosive opening, powerful keyboard-driven sections carry the momentum, marking the first time a synth riff takes such a central role in our writing. Despite its bright energy, we’ve woven in a few twists that keep the journey unpredictable much like the story itself."

JAGGED CITY - OCEAN EAST, OCEAN WEST

Post-rock band Jagged City, featuring Jake Woodruff (Defeater) and Carlos Torres (former touring member of Explosions In The Sky) have unveiled their latest Ocean East, Ocean West, which is taken from their debut EP, There Are More of Us, Always, to be released on Pelagic Records in January 30.

“We wrote with pure instinct, just tried to add something new to a genre that we love. As we traded ideas, we took some left turns and incorporated elements that may be unexpected.“ comments Woodruff.