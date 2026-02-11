Marillion share new remix of Go! as they announce 25th anniversary reissue of marillion.com

Marillion have shared a new 2026 remix of the song Go! to announce a new 25th anniversary Deluxe Edition of their 1999 album marillion.com, which will be released on both CD and vinyl through earMUSIC on June 19.

The band's eleventh studio album was originally released in 1999, the third and final release of the band's tenure with Castle Communications, which saw the band refining their sound, moving towards the more cinematic and expansive sound that has typified their albums since, and just before they hit upon the winning crowdfunding idea that their following album, 2001's Anoraknophobia, was released through.

marillion.com will be released as deluxe 3CD+Blu-ray media book and 5LP box-set editions Both sets include a version of the original studio album newly mixed and mastered, a previously unreleased complete recording of the band's 1999 performance recorded in London at the Shepherds Bush Empire, and also accompanied by illustrated booklets containing rare photos, new artwork, memorabilia and an essay about the makin gof the album by Prog writer Rich Wilson.

The bonus Blu-ray, which is included in the media book, contains the album in hi-res and surround sound, demos & early versions of the album tracks, a marillion.com documentary and the Shot In The Dark (Zodiac) concert video.

You can see the full tracklisting for both editions, along with packshots below.

Pre-order marillion.com Deluxe Editions.

Go! (2026 Remix) - YouTube Watch On

(Image credit: earMusic)

Marillion - marillion.com Deluxe Edition

3CD+Blu-ray Edition

CD 1 - Album Remix 2026

1. A Legacy (2025 Remix)

2. Deserve

3. Go!

4. Rich

5. Enlightened

6. Built-In Bastard Radar

7. Tumble Down The Years

8. Interior Lulu

9. House

CD 2 - Live In London 1999

1. Go!

2. Under The Sun

3. Rich

4. Uninvited Guest

5. A Legacy

6. House

7. Mad

8. Afraid Of Sunlight

9. Deserve

CD 3 - Live In London 1999

10. Easter

11. Answering Machine

12. Memory Of Water Big Beat

13. King

14. Brave

15. Great Escape

16. Kayleigh

17. Lavender

18. Slainte Mhath

Blu-ray Video Content

Marillion.Com Documentary Film

Shot In The Dark (Zodiac) Concert Video



1. Rich

2. The Uninvited Guest

3.Goodbye To All That

4. Afraid Of Sunlight

5. Easter

6. Deserve

7. Beyond You

8. The Space (acoustic)

9, Sugar Mice (acoustic)

10. The Answering Machine (acoustic)

11. Berlin

12. Waiting To Happen

13. Cathedral Wall

14. Garden Party

15. Abraham Martin and John



Blu-ray Audio Content

Marillion.com Album Remix 2026

-96/32 Stereo LPCM

-DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1



Demos & Early Versions

1. A Legacy - Early version - March 1999

2. A Legacy - Steven Wilson Master Mix - August 1999

3. You Get What You Deserve - Original Jam - January 1998

4. Deserve - Early Radiation Version - March 1998

5. Deserve - Early Dot Com Version - March 1999

6. Go - Early Vocal Melody - AoS sessions - October 1994

7. Upside Down (Go) - Radiation Version - April 1998

8. Go - Dot Com Work in Progress - February 1999

9. Go - Early Mix - June 1999

10. Swing Doors - Early Radiation Version - March 1998

11. Rich - Early Dot Com Version - March 1999

12. Enlightened - Radiation Work in Progress - March 1998

13. Enlightened - Dot Com Work in Progress - March 1999

14. Built in Bastard Radar - Writing Jams - March 1999

15. Built in Bastard Radar - Trevor Vallis Mix - July 1999

16. Tumble Down the Years - Early Radiation Version - March 1998

17. Tumble Down The Years - Early Mix - May 1999

18. Interior Lulu - Radiation Backing Track - April 1998

19. Finding Lulu - March 1998 to April 1999

20. Massive Attack Song (House) - Original Radiation Jam - December 1997

21. This House Aches - Work in Progress - March 1998

22. Think Happy

23. Dreaming of Summer - January 1999

5 LP Box Edition

Album Remix 2026

LP 1

1. A Legacy

2. Deserve

3. Go!

4. Rich

5. Enlightened

6. Built-In Bastard Radar

LP 2

7. Tumble Down The Years

8. Interior Lulu

9. House



Live In London 1999

LP 3

1. Go!

2. Under The Sun

3. Rich

4. Uninvited Guest

5. A Legacy

6. House

LP 4

7. Mad/ The Opium Den

8. Afraid Of Sunlight

9. Deserve

10. Easter

11. Answering Machine

12. Memory Of Water Big Beat

13. King

LP 5

14. Brave

15. Great Escape

16. Kayleigh

17. Lavender

18. Slainte Mhat