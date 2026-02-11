Marillion share new remix of Go! as they announce 25th anniversary reissue of marillion.com
Marillion will release a new Deluxe Edition of 1999's marillion.com on CD and vinyl in June
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
Louder
Louder’s weekly newsletter is jam-packed with the team’s personal highlights from the last seven days, including features, breaking news, reviews and tons of juicy exclusives from the world of alternative music.
Every Friday
Classic Rock
The Classic Rock newsletter is an essential read for the discerning rock fan. Every week we bring you the news, reviews and the very best features and interviews from our extensive archive. Written by rock fans for rock fans.
Every Friday
Metal Hammer
For the last four decades Metal Hammer has been the world’s greatest metal magazine. Created by metalheads for metalheads, ‘Hammer takes you behind the scenes, closer to the action, and nearer to the bands that you love the most.
Every Friday
Prog
The Prog newsletter brings you the very best of Prog Magazine and our website, every Friday. We'll deliver you the very latest news from the Prog universe, informative features and archive material from Prog’s impressive vault.
Marillion have shared a new 2026 remix of the song Go! to announce a new 25th anniversary Deluxe Edition of their 1999 album marillion.com, which will be released on both CD and vinyl through earMUSIC on June 19.
The band's eleventh studio album was originally released in 1999, the third and final release of the band's tenure with Castle Communications, which saw the band refining their sound, moving towards the more cinematic and expansive sound that has typified their albums since, and just before they hit upon the winning crowdfunding idea that their following album, 2001's Anoraknophobia, was released through.
marillion.com will be released as deluxe 3CD+Blu-ray media book and 5LP box-set editions Both sets include a version of the original studio album newly mixed and mastered, a previously unreleased complete recording of the band's 1999 performance recorded in London at the Shepherds Bush Empire, and also accompanied by illustrated booklets containing rare photos, new artwork, memorabilia and an essay about the makin gof the album by Prog writer Rich Wilson.
The bonus Blu-ray, which is included in the media book, contains the album in hi-res and surround sound, demos & early versions of the album tracks, a marillion.com documentary and the Shot In The Dark (Zodiac) concert video.
You can see the full tracklisting for both editions, along with packshots below.
Pre-order marillion.com Deluxe Editions.
Marillion - marillion.com Deluxe Edition
Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
3CD+Blu-ray Edition
CD 1 - Album Remix 2026
1. A Legacy (2025 Remix)
2. Deserve
3. Go!
4. Rich
5. Enlightened
6. Built-In Bastard Radar
7. Tumble Down The Years
8. Interior Lulu
9. House
CD 2 - Live In London 1999
1. Go!
2. Under The Sun
3. Rich
4. Uninvited Guest
5. A Legacy
6. House
7. Mad
8. Afraid Of Sunlight
9. Deserve
CD 3 - Live In London 1999
10. Easter
11. Answering Machine
12. Memory Of Water Big Beat
13. King
14. Brave
15. Great Escape
16. Kayleigh
17. Lavender
18. Slainte Mhath
Blu-ray Video Content
Marillion.Com Documentary Film
Shot In The Dark (Zodiac) Concert Video
1. Rich
2. The Uninvited Guest
3.Goodbye To All That
4. Afraid Of Sunlight
5. Easter
6. Deserve
7. Beyond You
8. The Space (acoustic)
9, Sugar Mice (acoustic)
10. The Answering Machine (acoustic)
11. Berlin
12. Waiting To Happen
13. Cathedral Wall
14. Garden Party
15. Abraham Martin and John
Blu-ray Audio Content
Marillion.com Album Remix 2026
-96/32 Stereo LPCM
-DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1
Demos & Early Versions
1. A Legacy - Early version - March 1999
2. A Legacy - Steven Wilson Master Mix - August 1999
3. You Get What You Deserve - Original Jam - January 1998
4. Deserve - Early Radiation Version - March 1998
5. Deserve - Early Dot Com Version - March 1999
6. Go - Early Vocal Melody - AoS sessions - October 1994
7. Upside Down (Go) - Radiation Version - April 1998
8. Go - Dot Com Work in Progress - February 1999
9. Go - Early Mix - June 1999
10. Swing Doors - Early Radiation Version - March 1998
11. Rich - Early Dot Com Version - March 1999
12. Enlightened - Radiation Work in Progress - March 1998
13. Enlightened - Dot Com Work in Progress - March 1999
14. Built in Bastard Radar - Writing Jams - March 1999
15. Built in Bastard Radar - Trevor Vallis Mix - July 1999
16. Tumble Down the Years - Early Radiation Version - March 1998
17. Tumble Down The Years - Early Mix - May 1999
18. Interior Lulu - Radiation Backing Track - April 1998
19. Finding Lulu - March 1998 to April 1999
20. Massive Attack Song (House) - Original Radiation Jam - December 1997
21. This House Aches - Work in Progress - March 1998
22. Think Happy
23. Dreaming of Summer - January 1999
5 LP Box Edition
Album Remix 2026
LP 1
1. A Legacy
2. Deserve
3. Go!
4. Rich
5. Enlightened
6. Built-In Bastard Radar
LP 2
7. Tumble Down The Years
8. Interior Lulu
9. House
Live In London 1999
LP 3
1. Go!
2. Under The Sun
3. Rich
4. Uninvited Guest
5. A Legacy
6. House
LP 4
7. Mad/ The Opium Den
8. Afraid Of Sunlight
9. Deserve
10. Easter
11. Answering Machine
12. Memory Of Water Big Beat
13. King
LP 5
14. Brave
15. Great Escape
16. Kayleigh
17. Lavender
18. Slainte Mhat
Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.