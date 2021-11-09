SOM release video for new single Animals

SOM, the atmospheric prog quintet featuring former members of Caspian, Constants and Junius, have released a video for their brand new single Animals, which you can watch in full below.

The quintet have also announced that they will release their debut album, The Shape Of Everything, through Pelagic Records on January 21. At the same time the band have announced that they will support Swedish prog metallers Katatonia and Icelandic post-rockers Sólstafir on their upcoming European tour in January and February.

"About halfway through the writing cycle for our new record, I woke up to an email from our guitar player Joel with an mp3 attached called ‘animals’,” says vocalist and guitarist Will Benoit. “He sent it at like 3 or 4 AM, so I knew he was excited to share something that he had obviously stayed up late working on. He was living in Richmond at the time and this was during last year’s George Floyd protests, so he was front row watching monuments getting torn down and experiencing a real cultural shift. Later on he said it was both horrible and inspiring.

“I was pretty blown away by the demo. From the first note of that lonely, haunting guitar intro all the way through the heightened tension of the instrumental outro — that was all in his original version, and it felt like lightning in a bottle that I had to dig in on immediately. I remember I was running errands all morning, and in the car I was bouncing back and forth between listening to the demo and recording voice memos of all the vocal melodies on my phone. By 11 AM I had the chorus lyrics and harmonies worked out, by 2 PM I was back in the studio and had all the vocals recorded pretty close to how they are on the album.”

Frontman Will Benoit co-founded the outfit with drummer and former Constants colleague Duncan Rich, as well as Adai founder and now-Caspian drummer Justin Forrest. While touring on The Fall, the band recruited old friends guitarists Mike Repasch-Nieves and Joel M. Reynolds, both formerly of Junius and Driftoff.

SOM have previously released a video for Awake/Sedate.

(Image credit: Pelagic Records)