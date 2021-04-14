Katatonia and Sólstafir announce co-headline tour

Swedish prog metallers Katatonia and Icelandic post-rockers Sólstafir have announced a joint headline European tour for January and February 2022.

”With over a year now since we played our last live show, it’s an understatement that we want to get back on stage," says Katatonia singer Jonas Renkse. "Add to that an album released during the pandemic with no ways to promote it through touring, it is with a good portion of hope we present you this European tour together with Iceland’s own Sólstafir. Even though a return to normality is joyous, why not celebrate it with some melancholy? This tour will bring a lush twilight shadow over Europe. Join it!”

Katatonia recently released a new live album Dead Air, recorded during the band's live stream from last year that featured a special fan-chosen set. Meanwhile Sólstafir are touring in support of their most recent album Endless Twilight Of Codependent Love, which they released last year.

You can see the live dates below.

(Image credit: Katatonia)

Katatonia & Solstafir European Tour:

Jan 21: FIN Tampere Tullikamari

Jan22: FIN Helsinki Kulttuuritalo

Jan 23: EST Tallinn Helitehas

Jan 25: POL Warsaw Stodola

Jan 26: GER Berlin Huxleys

Jan 27: GER Stuttgart Longhorn

Jan 28: GER FRankfurt Batschkapp

Jan 29: CZE Prague Roxy

Jan 30: AUT Vienna Arena

Feb 1: HUN Budapest Akvarium Klub

Feb 2: GER Munich Backstage Werk

Feb 3: SWI Zurich Komplex 457

Feb 4: ITA Milan Live Club

Feb 5: FRA Lyon Ninkasi Kao

Feb 7: SPA Madrid Kapital

Feb 8: SPA Barcelona Apolo

Feb 9: FRA Toulouse Metronum

Feb 11: UK London O2 Forum Kentish Town

Feb 12: UK Manchester O2 Ritz

Feb 13: UK Bristol SWX

Feb 14: UK Glasgow Garage

Feb 15: UK Wolverhampton KK's Steelmill

Feb 17: LUX Luxembourg Rockhal

Feb 18: NED Haarlem Patronaat

Feb 19: GER Cologne Essigfabrik

Feb 20: FRA Paris Trianon

Feb 22: BEL Antwerp Trix

Feb 23: GER Hamburg Gruenspan

Feb 24: DEN Copenhagen Amager bio

Feb 25: NOR Olso Rockefeller

Feb 26: SWE Stockholm Fållan