Katatonia and Sólstafir announce co-headline tour

Swedish prog metallers Katatonia and Icelandic post-rockers Sólstafir have announced a joint headline European tour for January and February 2022.
”With over a year now since we played our last live show, it’s an understatement that we want to get back on stage," says Katatonia singer Jonas Renkse. "Add to that an album released during the pandemic with no ways to promote it through touring, it is with a good portion of hope we present you this European tour together with Iceland’s own Sólstafir. Even though a return to normality is joyous, why not celebrate it with some melancholy? This tour will bring a lush twilight shadow over Europe. Join it!”
Katatonia recently released a new live album Dead Air, recorded during the band's live stream from last year that featured a special fan-chosen set. Meanwhile Sólstafir are touring in support of their most recent album Endless Twilight Of Codependent Love, which they released last year.
You can see the live dates below.
Katatonia & Solstafir European Tour:
Jan 21: FIN Tampere Tullikamari
Jan22: FIN Helsinki Kulttuuritalo
Jan 23: EST Tallinn Helitehas
Jan 25: POL Warsaw Stodola
Jan 26: GER Berlin Huxleys
Jan 27: GER Stuttgart Longhorn
Jan 28: GER FRankfurt Batschkapp
Jan 29: CZE Prague Roxy
Jan 30: AUT Vienna Arena
Feb 1: HUN Budapest Akvarium Klub
Feb 2: GER Munich Backstage Werk
Feb 3: SWI Zurich Komplex 457
Feb 4: ITA Milan Live Club
Feb 5: FRA Lyon Ninkasi Kao
Feb 7: SPA Madrid Kapital
Feb 8: SPA Barcelona Apolo
Feb 9: FRA Toulouse Metronum
Feb 11: UK London O2 Forum Kentish Town
Feb 12: UK Manchester O2 Ritz
Feb 13: UK Bristol SWX
Feb 14: UK Glasgow Garage
Feb 15: UK Wolverhampton KK's Steelmill
Feb 17: LUX Luxembourg Rockhal
Feb 18: NED Haarlem Patronaat
Feb 19: GER Cologne Essigfabrik
Feb 20: FRA Paris Trianon
Feb 22: BEL Antwerp Trix
Feb 23: GER Hamburg Gruenspan
Feb 24: DEN Copenhagen Amager bio
Feb 25: NOR Olso Rockefeller
Feb 26: SWE Stockholm Fållan