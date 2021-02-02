Former members of Caspian, Junius and Constants unite in SOM

SOM, a new atmospheric prog quintet featuring former members of Caspian, Constants and Junius, have signed with Pelagic Records and will release their debut EP Awake on March 12.

The band have released a promo video for the track Awake // Sedate, which you can watch in full below.

“We’re stoked to be working with Pelagic for this release the band say. "We’ve been friends with and have toured with Pelagic bands for many years, so it just feels like a big family. They do beautiful things with vinyl, so we know this is going to look awesome.”

Pelagic Records head Robin Staps (guitarist with The Ocean Collective) adds: “Please excuse the short notice of our involvement, but SOM have written and recorded two amazing tracks here that have simply blown us all away. Blissfully heavy and immensely listenable in equal measure, the Awake EP has been on heavy rotation at the Pelagic warehouse. We’re excited to release it on vinyl and CD, and to offer our vinyl subscription holders an extra gem."

"Our past projects were very exploratory,” explains drummer Duncan Rich. “With SOM, it’s a lot more focused. Creating in a pandemic has imposed limits – it’s a test of working within boundaries. How do we make something expansive, yet digestible and impactful?”

The new EP forms part of SOM’s ongoing mission to “leave this place better than we found it.”

Pre-order Awake EP.