Slayer announce North American leg of their final tour

Slayer have announced the North American leg of their last-ever tour.

Tom Araya, Kerry King, Paul Bostaph and Gary Holt announced their final tour yesterday – and they’ve now revealed a list of 26 dates which will take place throughout May and June.

As previously reported, they’ll be joined on the road by Anthrax, Lamb Of God, Behemoth and Testament.

A statement reads: “Slayer announces that it will do one last concert tour around the globe to thank their fans for all of their support over the years, for making the last three-and-a-half decades so packed with good times and unforgettable experiences, and will then move on.”

Tickets will go on general sale from 10am local time on Friday (January 26) via the band’s website.

Find a full list of Slayer’s North American tour dates below.

Slayer’s final tour - North American leg

May 10: San Diego Valley View Casino Center, CA

May 11: Irvince FivePoint Amphitheatre, CA

May 13: Sacramento Papa Murphy’s Park at Cal Expo, CA

May 16: Vancouver PNE forum, BC

May 17: Penticton South Okanagan Events Centre, BC

May 19: Calgary Big Four, AL

May 20: Edmonton Shaw Centre, AB

May 22: Winnipeg Bell MTS Place, MB

May 24: Minneapolis The Armory, MN

May 25: Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

May 27: Detroit Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre, MI

May 29: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

May 30: Montreal Place Bell, QC

Jun 01: Uncasville Mohegan Sun, CT

Jun 02: Holmdel PNC Banks Arts Center, NJ

Jun 04: Reading Santander Arena, PA

Jun 06: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jun 07: Cleveland Blossom Music Center, OH

Jun 09: Pittsburgh KeyBank Pavilion, PA

Jun 10: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jun 12: Virginia Beach VUHL Amphitheatre, VA

Jun 14: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Jun 15: Orlando Amphitheatre, FL

Jun 17: Houston Smart Financial Center, TX

Jun 19: Dallas The Bomb Factory, TX

Jun 20: Austin 360 Amphitheatre, TX

