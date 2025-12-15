Rob Reiner in conversation at the premiere of Spinal Tap II: The End Continues in September

Rob Reiner, the Hollywood filmmaker, actor and comedian, has been killed in an apparent homicide alongside his wife, the actress and photographer Michele Reiner. Rob Reiner was 78 and his wife 68.

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner," the family spokesperson said in a statement. "We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time."

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed they received a call on Sunday afternoon local time to attend an incident at a home on Chadbourne Avenue in Brentwood, Los Angeles, and that two deceased people were found at the address.

Meanwhile, unnamed law enforcement sources have told the Los Angeles Times that the Reiners had injuries consistent with being stabbed, and that a family member is being interviewed in connection with the deaths.

"We have not identified a suspect at this time,” LAPD Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton said at a press conference on Sunday night. “No one has been detained."

Reiner's directorial debut was the classic music business satire This Is Spinal Tap, in which he played the documentary maker Marti di Bergi. He would go on to make a string of acclaimed movies, including Stand By Me, The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally, Misery and A Few Good Men. This year, he returned to his first film to make a long-awaited sequel, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues.

"This is a devastating loss for our city and our country," says Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass. "Rob Reiner's contributions reverberate throughout American culture and society, and he has improved countless lives through his creative work and advocacy fighting for social and economic justice."

"Rob was the big-hearted genius behind so many of the classic stories we love, with projects as wide-ranging as The Princess Bride to A Few Good Men," says California Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom in a statement. "His boundless empathy made his stories timeless, teaching generations how to see goodness and righteousness in others – and encouraging us to dream bigger.

"That empathy extended well beyond his films. Rob was a passionate advocate for children and for civil rights – from taking on Big Tobacco to fighting for marriage equality to serving as a powerful voice in early education. He made California a better place through his good works.

"Rob will be remembered for his remarkable filmography and for his extraordinary contribution to humanity."