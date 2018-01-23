Dave Mustaine wants one more Big 4 show before Slayer bow out

Megadeth vocalist and guitarist Dave Mustaine says he’d like one more Big Four show before Slayer take their final bow.

Tom Araya, Kerry King, Paul Bostaph and Gary Holt announced their final tour yesterday – and with those dates still to be revealed, Mustaine reports he’d like to hit the stage with them, Metallica and Anthrax one last time.

Mustaine says on Twitter: “I hope for at least one more Big 4 show before the end of Slayer’s final tour. It just wouldn’t be right. Anyone else with me?”

Megadeth, Slayer, Metallica and Anthrax played shows together in 2010 and 2011, with Mustaine previously voicing his support for further live dates, while Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo has also backed the idea, as has Anthrax bassist Frank Bello.

Slayer, meanwhile, have announced that one of the Big Four will join them on the North American leg of their final tour. Anthrax will be special guests, along with Lamb Of God, Behemoth and Testament.

Dates will be announced in due course, but the poster artwork can be seen below.

