My favourite thing in Etsy's huge Cyber Savings event is this chaotic band-inspired wall art – save up to 30% on left-field gifts across the board

Etsy is a great place to get gift ideas beyond the high-street shelves, particularly if your loved ones are fans of personalised portraits and other hand-made products - and right now, the site are holding their Cyber Savings sale with up to 30% off a whole range of items.

Etsy Cyber Savings: Up to 30% off across the board

Etsy’s Cyber Savings deals are as expansive as you’ll get, with massive price-drops on quirky items sold by independent vendors. I've picked out a handful of music-related merchandise in this round-up, but this weird and wonderful world of pre-Christmas deals is asking to be explored further.

Starting out strong with a bold slice of homeware, I found this printed vinyl music record carpet with 50% off by Esra Karas Rugs - down from £53.14 to £26.57. If you’ve been building up your record collection, and would like somewhere soft to stand while riffling through your records, there are few better rugs to place before your hi-fi stack than this.

A favourite ‘pick’ of mine takes the form of this miniature amp-shaped plectrum holder by Booths 3D. This Marshall-combo-styled pick-holder can carry up to eight of your plectrums, ensuring you never lose one to the aether again. Even better, you can customise the wording on the front – whether you opt for a first name, band name or suitably-embarrassing nickname. Oh, and for the next month or so you can pick one up for a nifty little 8% discount.

Another item for your hi-fi corner is rock'n'roll-themed canvas wall art by Wall Art Inspiration, which is down 25% from 135.83 to £101.87. These multi-panelled statement pieces take iconic posters from alternative music history and splay them out across your wall. You can choose the size and up to five personal-fave posters to include in the collage.

And finally, I come to this: a t-shirt design by Silver Lake T-Shirts that’ll speak to practically every GAS (Gear Acquisition Syndrome)-prone musician in your life - a tee that reads: “It’s not hoarding… if it’s guitars." There's 15% off taking it down to £15.09. I think we all know someone this applies to, and it would make a neat Christmas gift.

If you're after more bargains, then don't forget to check out our Black Friday music deals page which is being updated regularly with all our favourite Cyber Week discounts.

