Rammstein finally reveal North American tour dates

Rammstein have finally revealed details of their North American tour.

The band have been sharing teasers across social media over the course of the last week – and now they’ve finalised their plans.

The run of 10 shows will kick off at Montreal’s Parc Jean-Drapeau on August 20 and conclude with a set at Mexico City’s Foro Sol on September 27.

They’ll also visit Philadelphia, Washington, Minneapolis, Chicago, Foxborough, East Rutherford, San Antonio and Los Angeles.

Tickets will go on sale this coming Friday (January 24) from 10am local time, while pre-sales and special packages will be available through Rammstein’s website.

To mark the news, Rammstein have released a trailer video, which can be found below along with a full list of their North American shows.

Meanwhile, Rammstein will tour across Europe from May in support of their latest untitled album – the follow-up to 2009’s Liebe ist für alle da.

Frontman Till Lindemann and his Lindemann project recently released a total of five videos for the track Ach So Gern. The song features on their record F & M.

Rammstein North American 2020 tour

Aug 20: Montreal Parc Jean-Drapeau, QC

Aug 23: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA

Aug 27: Washington FedExField, DC

Aug 30: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN

Sep 03: Chicago Soldier Field, IL

Sep 06: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA

Sep 10: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ

Sep 16: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

Sep 19: Los Angeles Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, CA

Sep 27: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico