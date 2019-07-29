Rammstein announce another UK stadium date in 2020

Rammstein have announced an additional UK date as part of their European stadium tour in 2020. In addition to the stadium shows announced in June, they will also bring their jaw-dropping live spectacle to the Welsh capital Cardiff, playing at the city's Principality Stadium on June 14.

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday July 31 at 10am BST.

Rammstein, whose self-titled album debuted at no.1 in 14 countries when it was released in May, have been touring the world since their album dropped, including a UK show at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes earlier this month.

There has been speculation since Rammstein revealed their 2020 tour dates that the band will be making a stop at Download Festival 2020, as they seemed to be keeping the weekend free in their touring schedule.

However, the Cardiff date falls on the weekend of Download Festival 2020, throwing that theory into question.

Check out Rammstein's full 2020 tour dates below.

May 25: Klagenfurt Wörthersee Stadion, Austria

May 29: Leipzig Red Bull Arena, Germany

Jun 02: Stuttgart Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

Jun 06: Zurich Letzigrund, Switzerland

jun 07: Zurich Letzigrund, Switzerland

Jun 10: Ostend Event Site, Belgium

Jun 14: Cardiff Principality Stadium, Wales

Jun 17: Belfast Boucher Road Playing Field, Northern Ireland

Jun 20: Coventry Ricoh Arena, UK

Jun 24: Nijmegen Goffertpark, Holland

Jun 27: Düsseldorf Merkur Spiel-Arena, Germany

Jul 01: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany

Jul 04: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jul 09: Lyon Groupama Stadium, France

Jul 13: Turin Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, Italy

Jul 17: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Jul 21: Tallinn Song Festival Grounds, Estonia

Jul 26: Trondheim Granåsen, Norway

Jul 31: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden

Aug 04: Aarhus Ceres Park, Denmark