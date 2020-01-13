Watch Lindemann’s ‘one-shot’ video for Ach So Gern

Lindemann have released a video for their track Ach So Gern.

It’s taken from the duo of Rammstein's Till Lindemann and Hypocrisy and Pain's Peter Tagtgren’s latest album F & M which launched in November last year through Nuclear Blast.

The ‘one-shot’ video was directed by Zoran Bihac, who explains: “In order to create an authentic atmosphere and draw real reactions from Till, we decided to shoot the interrogation scene in a one-shot.

“It was complicated because I also wanted to have the wide shot at the end within the same take, so we decided to shoot it with a drone.

“While Till is performing and getting beaten, the rotors had to start up and the drone had to be released at the right time."

Bihac adds: “Till, our cast and the camera team had to synchronise perfectly to the timing of the song or else it wouldn’t work. In the end, we decided it was best for the music video to cut in some other nice scenes, but I always had the idea to show the one-shot in its raw form some day.”

Check out the video below.

Lindemann are currently preparing to head out on tour across Europe, with the first show taking place in Hanover, Germany, on February 4.

Lindemann: F & M

The duo of Rammstein's Till Lindemann and Hypocrisy and Pain's Peter Tagtgren have released their new album F & M. It's the follow-up to 2015's Skills In Pills.View Deal

Lindemann 2020 European Tour Dates

Feb 04: Hannover Swiss Life Hall, Germany

Feb 06: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Feb 08: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Feb 10: Prague O2 Universum, Czech Republic

Feb 12: Offenbach Stadthalle, Germany

Feb 14: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany

Feb 17: Munich Zenith, Germany

Feb 19: Zurich Halle 622, Switzerland

Feb 21: Paris La Cigale, France

Feb 23: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK

Feb 27: Stockholm Munchenbryggeriet, Sweden

Feb 29: Helsinki Black Box, Finland

Mar 02: Saint Petersburg Sibur Arena, Russia

Mar 04: Minsk Sports Palace, Belarus

Mar 06: Kiev Stereo Plaza, Ukraine

Mar 09: Yekaterinburg Ekspo, Russia

Mar 12: Krasnodar Olympus Arena, Russia

Mar 15: Moscow VTB Arena, Russia

Mar 17: Novosibirsk Expo Centre, Russia

Mar 19: Perm Molot, Russia

Mar 21: Kazan Basket Hall, Russia

Mar 23: Voronezh SK Yubileynyy, Russia