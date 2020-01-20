Rammstein announce North American tour cities via the medium of animated gif

Rammstein have confirmed the cities they'll be performing in during this year's upcoming US tour.
The band started the teaser campaign by uploading a heatmap to their social media sites, indicating that they’ll tour across North America later this year.
They followed this up with photographs of various cities, each featuring the Rammstein blimp hovering over the skyline.
Now the band have published an animated gif that confirms the names of those cities, alongside silhouettes of the venues, although no dates have yet been confirmed. The cities are Philadelphia, Mexico City, Minneapolis, Los Angeles, San Antonio, Chicago, Montreal, Foxborough, Washington D.C. and East Rutherford.
The band are asking people to sign up to a newsletter through their website under the headline Get Ready, Amerika!.
In addition, Rammstein have uploaded a short video showing a clip from the Deutschland promo which was directed by Specter Berlin, with audio narration by Herb Morrison from Chicago radio station WLS.
Rammstein will tour across Europe from May in support of their latest untitled album – follow-up to 2009’s Liebe ist für alle da.
Meanwhile, frontman Till Lindemann and his Lindemann project recently released a total of five videos for the track Ash So Gern. The song features on their record F & M.
Rammstein 2020 tour dates
May 25: Klagenfurt Wörthersee Stadion, Austria
May 29: Leipzig Red Bull Arena, Germany
Jun 02: Stuttgart Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany
Jun 06: Zurich Letzigrund, Switzerland
jun 07: Zurich Letzigrund, Switzerland
Jun 10: Ostend Event Site, Belgium
Jun 14: Cardiff Principality Stadium, Wales
Jun 17: Belfast Boucher Road Playing Field, Northern Ireland
Jun 20: Coventry Ricoh Arena, UK
Jun 24: Nijmegen Goffertpark, Holland
Jun 27: Düsseldorf Merkur Spiel-Arena, Germany
Jul 01: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany
Jul 04: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany
Jul 09: Lyon Groupama Stadium, France
Jul 13: Turin Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, Italy
Jul 17: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland
Jul 21: Tallinn Song Festival Grounds, Estonia
Jul 26: Trondheim Granåsen, Norway
Jul 31: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden
Aug 04: Aarhus Ceres Park, Denmark