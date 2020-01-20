Rammstein announce North American tour cities via the medium of animated gif

Rammstein have confirmed the cities they'll be performing in during this year's upcoming US tour.

The band started the teaser campaign by uploading a heatmap to their social media sites, indicating that they’ll tour across North America later this year.

They followed this up with photographs of various cities, each featuring the Rammstein blimp hovering over the skyline.

Now the band have published an animated gif that confirms the names of those cities, alongside silhouettes of the venues, although no dates have yet been confirmed. The cities are Philadelphia, Mexico City, Minneapolis, Los Angeles, San Antonio, Chicago, Montreal, Foxborough, Washington D.C. and East Rutherford.

The band are asking people to sign up to a newsletter through their website under the headline Get Ready, Amerika!.

In addition, Rammstein have uploaded a short video showing a clip from the Deutschland promo which was directed by Specter Berlin, with audio narration by Herb Morrison from Chicago radio station WLS.

Rammstein will tour across Europe from May in support of their latest untitled album – follow-up to 2009’s Liebe ist für alle da.

Meanwhile, frontman Till Lindemann and his Lindemann project recently released a total of five videos for the track Ash So Gern. The song features on their record F & M.

Rammstein 2020 tour dates

May 25: Klagenfurt Wörthersee Stadion, Austria

May 29: Leipzig Red Bull Arena, Germany

Jun 02: Stuttgart Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

Jun 06: Zurich Letzigrund, Switzerland

jun 07: Zurich Letzigrund, Switzerland

Jun 10: Ostend Event Site, Belgium

Jun 14: Cardiff Principality Stadium, Wales

Jun 17: Belfast Boucher Road Playing Field, Northern Ireland

Jun 20: Coventry Ricoh Arena, UK

Jun 24: Nijmegen Goffertpark, Holland

Jun 27: Düsseldorf Merkur Spiel-Arena, Germany

Jul 01: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany

Jul 04: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jul 09: Lyon Groupama Stadium, France

Jul 13: Turin Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, Italy

Jul 17: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Jul 21: Tallinn Song Festival Grounds, Estonia

Jul 26: Trondheim Granåsen, Norway

Jul 31: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden

Aug 04: Aarhus Ceres Park, Denmark