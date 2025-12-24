"Musicians, comedians, doctors, students and pensioners have all become targets." Bob Vylan call out the British government as police confirm the band will face no criminal charges following investigation of their Glastonbury festival set

Bob Vylan have hit out at the British government after receiving the news that they will face no criminal charges following the completion of a police investigation into their Glastonbury festival set in June.

In the wake of the performance, Avon and Somerset Police announced that they were opening an investigation into comments made by the London punk-grime duo during their June 28 set on the site's West Holts stage, which was livestreamed in the UK via the BBC's iPlayer service.



The controversy stemmed from comments made on stage by vocalist Bobby Vylan in regards to what the United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry classified as genocide committed by Israel against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. During the set, Vylan referred to "fucked up things happening in the world", before adding "We're seeing the UK and the US be complicit in war crimes and genocide happening over there to the Palestinian people." The band's frontman later initiated a chant of "Death, death to the IDF" in reference to the Israeli Defense Forces: the country's army, navy, and air force.



The band were widely condemned for their comments.



"We are appalled by the statements made from the West Holts stage by Bob Vylan yesterday," the festival organisers said in a statement on June 29. "Their chants very much crossed a line and we are urgently reminding everyone involved in the production of the festival that there is no place at Glastonbury for antisemitism, hate speech or incitement to violence."

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer added his voice to the chorus of outrage, insisting that there was "no excuse" for what was said.

It was revealed yesterday, December 23, that the police investigation into the comments has now closed, and no further action will be taken.



"We have concluded, after reviewing all the evidence, that it does not meet the criminal threshold outlined by the CPS for any person to be prosecuted," Avon and Somerset Police said in a statement."No further action will be taken on the basis there is insufficient evidential for there to be a realistic prospect of conviction."

The band today shared a statement in reaction to the decision.



It reads:



"The arrival of the news that no further action will be taken against any member of Bob Vylan regarding our Glastonbury performance in June 2025, should be something we as a band find celebration in.

"But the fact is, the criminal investigation of the chant was never warranted in the first place.

"Over the past 6 months, the media and politicians have consistently attacked us for using our art and platform to take a stand against the actions of Israel and its illegal occupying military force.

"For the past 6 months, Avon and Somerset Police have investigated a small segment of a performance that was evidently not hateful, but was a display of solidarity with the Palestinian people.



“Scare tactics have been used by every arm that the British government has at its disposal. Through the media, politicians and the police, they have sought to ensure that our actions at Glastonbury do not spark a trend in escalating support for Palestine. While Palestinian people continue to be murdered at the hands of the IDF, the British government has focussed its attention on doing everything it can to stifle the voices of those opposing that murder.



“Musicians, comedians, doctors, students and pensioners have all become targets. If we believed that the British media, politicians and police had any sense of self-awareness and capacity for shame, we would ask them to reflect on what they have allowed to continue by trying to suppress the voices of those speaking out. But we are far too aware that they have none.



“So instead, we hope that this news inspires others in the UK and around the world to speak up, and continue speaking up, in support of the Palestinian people, without fear. We have had our shows cancelled, visas revoked, our names tarnished and our lives upended, but what we have lost in peace and security, we have gained tenfold in spirit and camaraderie. And that is unbreakable."

The band concluded their statement thanking those who have supported them.

The decision not to bring charges against the band has been criticised by Israel's embassy in London, as well as Jewish charities.

The embassy said it was "deeply disappointing that vile calls for violence, repeated openly and without remorse, continue to fall on deaf ears."