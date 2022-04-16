Prognosis Festival launches UK event for 2023

By ( ) published

Prognosis Festival will take place April 14-16 in Eindhoven and April 22/23 in London for 2023

Prognosis Festival
(Image credit: Press)

Popular prog festival Prognosis has announced that it will launch a UK edition of the event next year on the weekend of April 22 and 23. This comes as the festival announces both a third year and an extra third day at its home base in Eindhoven for the weekend of April 14, 15 and 16 for 2023.

No further details have been announced as yet, although traditional 'early bird' tickets are now available for the Eindhoven event.

Prognosis launched in 2019, headlined by UK prog rockers Haken and TesseracT and with sets from Devin Townsend, Leprous, The Gathering, Green Carnation, Cog, Wheel and more.

Prog Magazine is currently attending this year's event, which yesterday saw excellent performances from The Fierce And The Dead, Novena, Enslaved and Katatonia, while today will see Leprous headline the main stage with sets from Focus, Cellar Darling, Wheel, Ross Jennings and more.

Get early bird tickets.

Prognosis Festival

(Image credit: Press)
Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.