Prognosis Festival launches UK event for 2023

Popular prog festival Prognosis has announced that it will launch a UK edition of the event next year on the weekend of April 22 and 23. This comes as the festival announces both a third year and an extra third day at its home base in Eindhoven for the weekend of April 14, 15 and 16 for 2023.

No further details have been announced as yet, although traditional 'early bird' tickets are now available for the Eindhoven event.

Prognosis launched in 2019, headlined by UK prog rockers Haken and TesseracT and with sets from Devin Townsend, Leprous, The Gathering, Green Carnation, Cog, Wheel and more.

Prog Magazine is currently attending this year's event, which yesterday saw excellent performances from The Fierce And The Dead, Novena, Enslaved and Katatonia, while today will see Leprous headline the main stage with sets from Focus, Cellar Darling, Wheel, Ross Jennings and more.

Get early bird tickets.