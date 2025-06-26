Pelagic Fest share their 2024 After Movie celebrating last year's post-rock and prog metal event
Prog and Metal Hammer are partnering with this year's post-rock and prog metal two-day event Pelagic Fest
Pelagic Festival, the annual event highlighting the best of Pelagic Records' post-rock and prog metal bands, have shared their After Movie for last year's event.
Pelagic Fest 2024 After Movie features bands and fans who attended last year’s edition which featured performances from And So I Watch You From Afar, Spurv, A Swarm Of The Sun, The Ocean and more.
This year the event is partnered by both Prog and Metal Hammer magazines, and will take place at Muziekgieterij in Maastricht, The Netherlands on August 23 and 24, and this year is headlined by Norwegian prog metaller Ihsahn, Irish post-rockers and US post-rockers This Will Destroy You.
Also appearing are Swedish group Gösta Berlings Saga, with their dark, krautrock influence, the tranquil, instrumental sounds of Hungarian ensemble TÖRZS and the engaging post-metal of Belgium’s Psychonaut, while French darkwave artist Sirra Veins has been added to this year's line-up.
"Pelagic Fest 2025 will continue right where last year’s anniversary edition left off: it’s promising to be a killer weekend loaded to the brim with exceptional music from exceptional artists," enthuses Pelagic label head and The Ocean guitarist Robin Stapps. "I’m happy that we managed to avoid repetitions — NO band on this bill played last year already — whilst still remaining (almost) entirely within the Pelagic roster."
Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.