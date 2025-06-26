Pelagic Fest share their 2024 After Movie celebrating last year's post-rock and prog metal event

Pelagic Festival, the annual event highlighting the best of Pelagic Records' post-rock and prog metal bands, have shared their After Movie for last year's event.

Pelagic Fest 2024 After Movie features bands and fans who attended last year’s edition which featured performances from And So I Watch You From Afar, Spurv, A Swarm Of The Sun, The Ocean and more.

This year the event is partnered by both Prog and Metal Hammer magazines, and will take place at Muziekgieterij in Maastricht, The Netherlands on August 23 and 24, and this year is headlined by Norwegian prog metaller Ihsahn, Irish post-rockers and US post-rockers This Will Destroy You.

Also appearing are Swedish group Gösta Berlings Saga, with their dark, krautrock influence, the tranquil, instrumental sounds of Hungarian ensemble TÖRZS and the engaging post-metal of Belgium’s Psychonaut, while French darkwave artist Sirra Veins has been added to this year's line-up.

"Pelagic Fest 2025 will continue right where last year’s anniversary edition left off: it’s promising to be a killer weekend loaded to the brim with exceptional music from exceptional artists," enthuses Pelagic label head and The Ocean guitarist Robin Stapps. "I’m happy that we managed to avoid repetitions — NO band on this bill played last year already — whilst still remaining (almost) entirely within the Pelagic roster."

Tickets are on sale now.

PELAGIC FEST 2024 - After Movie - YouTube Watch On

(Image credit: Press)