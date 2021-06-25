Haken singer Ross Jennings releases video for debut solo single Words We Can't Unsay

Haken singer Ross Jennings has released a video for his debut solo single Words We Can't Unsay, which you can watch below.

The single is available now through Graphite Records and is taken from his debut solo album A Shadow Of My Future Self which is set to be released later this year, and sees him take a step into pop territory for the first time.

“This was one of the first pieces I committed to demo when embarking on this project," says Jennings. "I knew I wanted a more accessible direction but I never predicted how well all the layers and different genre references would come together. The song is about relationships, about those heated moments when we say hurtful things we don’t mean. It’s a very real experience we’ve all had and writing a song about it has been a kind of healing therapy for me.”

Words We Can’t Unsay features Ross Jennings on vocals and guitar, with Nathan Navarro (Devin Townsend) on bass, Vikram Shankar (Redemption, Lux Terminus, Silent Skies) on keyboards and Simen Sandnes (Arkentype) on drums plus special guests Norwegian brass sensations ‘Blasemafian’ also make an appearance.

In conjunction with his first single release, Jennings has also announced details of a Global Livestream event called ‘Acoustic Shadows’ which airs on July 23rd via Munin.live. in which he will perform acoustic renditions of songs from his debut album as well as material from other projects he is known for.

"We’re in lockdown and I can’t meet up with my bands to perform, so I’ve decided to make a bold move, dust off that guitar and face a solo live gig head on, even if it is just to cameras," he adds. "I haven’t performed solo like this since my days playing open mic nights in the local pub, but I know for sure this is going to be a wildly unique experience”

UK & EUROPE STREAM - FRIDAY JULY 23rd at 8PM BST/9PM CEST.

NORTH / CENTRAL & SOUTH AMERICA STREAM - FRIDAY JULY 23rd at 6PM PDT/9PM EDT.

AUS, NZ & ASIA STREAM - SATURDAY JULY 24th at 8PM AEST/10PM NZST/7PM JST & KST.

Get tickets.

