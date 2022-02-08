Leprous replace Haken as headliners at Prognosis festival

Norwegian proggers Leprous have been announced as the replacement act for headline act Haken at this year's Prognosis Festival, after the latter were forced to cancel touring plans dur to Covid.

At the same time Anglo Dutch proggers Dilemma, who feature former Frost* man Dec Burke, have also withdrawn from the event, and have been replaced by Dutch symphonic proggers Argus.

In a statement, Prognosis festival said: "We got thrown a little spanner in the works, unfortunately Haken has cancelled their European tour due to Covid. This means that they not will be coming to Prognosis this year and also the Dutch/British act Dilemma have to cancel as well.



"Then the good news! Because we have found none other than the Norwegian proggers Leprous willing to come and play a special show. The band has a nice surprise for us on the Saturday at Prognosis 2022. They are going to do things a little differently - a setlist by request!



"Furthermore, Dutch prog/symphonic rock outfit Argus has been added to the line-up. With these two bands added, the program for Prognosis 2022 is complete!"

Fans can vote for their favourite Leprous songs for the band's special 'Request' set until March 15. Cast your votes here.

Prognosis festival will be held at De Effenaar in Eindhoven between April 15-16, 2022 and will also feature Katatonia, Focus, Enslaved, The Ocean, Long Distance Calling, Cellar Darling, Wheel, The Fierce And The Dead and more.

Get tickets.

