Former Pallas singers to unite on stage at Scottish prog festival

Current Pallas frontman Alan Reed will join his predecessor in the band, Euan Lowson, at this year's Wha's Like Us Scottish prog festival which takes place in Glasgow in August.

Lowson will be appearing with the band Machinary, and now Reed has announced he will join the band for several Pallas songs at the event.

"I'll be joining Euan Lowson onstage for a couple of Pallas numbers with his debut with his band Machinary," Reed says in a new video, which you can watch below. "That'll be at the Wha's Like Us Festival in Drygate in Glasgow on the 30th of August. Now be there or be a very spare person."

Lowson fronted the Scottish prog rockers from 1979 to 1986, appearing on their acclaimed classic releases Arrive Alive (1981) and The Sentinel, the band's major label debut for Harvest Records, which was released in 1984.

He was replaced by Reed, formerly of fellow Scottish proggers Abel Ganz, for 1986's The Wedge, the band's second and final album for Harvest.

Machinary marks Lowson's return to the spotlight for the first time in nearly 40 years. He was also part of a guest panel for the launch of the second volume of the 80s prog book A Playground Of Broken Hearts in London at the weekend.

Reed announced recently that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease, and will be walking The West Highland Way to raise money to help fight the disease. You can sponsor Alan here.

Machinary are joined on the Wha's Like Us bill by fellow Scottish proggers Comedy Of Errors, EBB, Long Earth and Wizards Of Prog. Tickets cost £29 in advance or £32 on the door.

The event takes place at The Drygate Brewery in Glasgow on August 30. Doors open at 12 noon.

Get tickets.