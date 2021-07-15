Katatonia celebrate 30th anniversary with rarities collection

Swedish prog rockers Katatonia will celebrate their 30th anniversary with the release of an extensive collection of rarities and B-sides. You can watch a video trailer below.

Mnemosynean will be released through Peaceville on October 1. The new release will feature an extensive collection of all of Katatonia’s rarities and B-sides, including tracks from the band’s numerous EPs, unheard album songs, limited special edition bonuses, cover songs, as well as a series of collaborative remixes. You can see the full tracklisting and new album artwork below.

Mnemosynean spans the gothic-soaked experimental epic Scarlet Heavens recorded back in 1994, through to tracks recorded during the sessions for 2016's The Fall of Hearts.

The title of ‘Mnemosynean’ itself represents memories and was selected because tomb inscriptions dating back to 400 BCE say that the dead could keep their memories by avoiding drinking from the Lethe, and drink instead from the stream flowing from the lake of Mnemosyne (the goddess of memory).

Mnemosynean includes a new band biography courtesy of Metal Hammer Deputy Editor and Prog writer Eleanor Goodman, as well as full lyrics plus backgrounds to the track origins described by founding members Anders Nyström and Jonas Renkse, along with other close Katatonia collaborators. The artwork for this release has been created by long-running Katatonia visual artist Travis Smith.

Mnemosynean will be released on 2 CD, deluxe gatefold triple LP on black vinyl , deluxe gatefold triple LP on white coloured vinyl (available only through the Peaceville label stores and Katatonia band store) and digitally.

(Image credit: Peaceville)

Katatonia: Mnemosynean

Disc One

1. Vakaren

2. Sistere

3. Wide Awake In Quietus

4. Night Comes Down

5. Second

6. The Act Of Darkening

7. Ashen

8. Sold Heart

9. Displaced

10. Dissolving Bonds

11. Unfurl

12. Code Against The Code

Disc Two

1. Wait Outside

2. Sulfur

3. March 4

4. O How I Enjoy The Light

5. Help Me Disappear

6. Fractured

7. No Devotion

8. Quiet World

9. Scarlet Heavens

10. In The White (Urban Dub)

11. My Twin (Opium Dub Version)

12. Soil`s Song (Krister Linder 2012 remix)

13. Day And Then The Shade (Frank Default remix)

14. Idle Blood (Linje 14)

15. Hypnone (Frank Default Hypnocadence mix)