Novena sign with Frontiers Records

Young UK prog metallers Novena have signed with Frontiers Music and will release their debut album in early 2020.

The London based sextet feature Haken singer Ross Jennings alongside ex-HAARP Machine guitarist Dan Thornton, second vocalist Gareth Mason, Ravenface drummer Cameron Spence, guitarist/keyboard player Harrison White and former No Sin Evades His Gaze bassist Moat Lowe. The band released their debut EP, Secondary Genesis back in 2016 and have supported the likes of Skyharbor and VOLA.

"In writing Secondary Genesis we were saying to ourselves, 'What could this be?’," the band tell Prog. "With our debut album, we are saying 'This is who we are.' After three years of working hard to define, write and record the music, we are enormously excited to share it with the world. It acknowledges all of the experimental roads we explored on Secondary Genesis and refines, focuses and directs them.

"It incorporates all of the heavy catharsis, fragile melody, rich harmony and grand storytelling of the EP, but takes it further and casts the net wider. Our aim was to write and tell heartfelt stories, both true and fictitious, and in doing so we have created something that we are proud to share and hope listeners will enjoy.

"We are enormously excited to be working with Frontiers today and in the future; to share a label with a number of our favourite bands is a dream. Expect so much more from us in the coming years - on record, online and in person. Today is just the beginning. Tomorrow is the eleventh hour. The rest is just the space between.

You can check the band out at their bandcamp page.