“To make up for lost time, we thought it would be cool to do something extra special." Alter Bridge are hosting their own music festival - and it's happening at a castle in Wales

Hard rock giants Alter Bridge have announced that they will be hosting their very own music festival in the UK next year, taking over Cardiff Castle in Wales for the inaugural Blackbird Festival.

The event, which will take place on June 27 and feature support from a Welsh-heavy bill, has been put together to make up for the fact that Alter Bridge have neglected Wales a little on recent trips to Europe.

“We realised we haven’t played Wales in over seven years,” says frontman Myles Kennedy. “To make up for lost time, we thought it would be cool to do something extra special. So with that said, we are stoked to announce The Blackbird Festival. Not only does this commemorate 20-plus years of being a band, but it’s also a way to show our appreciation for the fans in Wales who’ve patiently waited for our return.”

Support bands announced so far for the festival are ragga-metal veterans Skindred and fellow Welsh rockers Florence Black and Cardinal Black, with tickets set to go on sale at 9:30am on Friday August 22 via blackbirdfest.com and Ticketmaster . A number of presales will also take place starting from 9:30am on Tuesday August 19 via depotlive.co.uk/blackbirdfestival2026 .

The Blackbird Festival consolidates what will be a busy 2026 for Alter Bridge, who will kick off the year with the release of a brand new, self-titled studio album on January 9 - the band's eighth full-length LP.

The band are set to kick off a European tour early next year. See the full list of dates below.

Jan 15: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Jan 17: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Jan 18: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Jan 20: Stockholm Annexet , Sweden

Jan 22: Helsinki Ice Hall Black Box, Finland

Jan 24: Copenhagen Kb Hallen, Denmark

Jan 25: Berlin Columbiahalle , Germany

Jan 27: Gliwice Prezero Arena Gliwice, Poland

Jan 28: Budapest Barba Negra , Hungary

Jan 30: Vienna Gasometer , Austria

Jan 31: Zagreb Bocarski Dom, Croatia

Feb 02: Rome Atlantico , Italy

Feb 03: Bergamo Choruslive Arena, Italy

Feb 05: Zurich The Hall, Switzerland

Feb 06: Lyon Halle Tony Garnier, France

Feb 08: Barcelona Razzmatazz 1, Spain

Feb 10: Lisbon Sagres Campo Pequeno, Portugal

Feb 12: Madrid Palacio Vistalegre, Spain

Feb 13: Bordeaux Arkea Arena, France

Feb 15: Luxembourg Rockhal , Luxembourg

Feb 17: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, Germany

Feb 18: Paris Zenith, France

Feb 20: Munich, Germany: Zenith

Feb 22: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Feb 23: Brussels Ancienne Belgique, Belgium

Feb 25: Newcastle Utilita Arena, UK

Feb 26: Manchester Ao Arena, UK

Feb 28: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Mar 02: Glasgow Ovo Hydro, UK

Mar 04: London The O2, UK

Mar 05: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

June 27: Cardiff Castle (The Blackbird Festival)