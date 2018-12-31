Haken's Vector voted Prog Magazine writers' Album Of The Year

Haken's Vector album has topped the annual Prog Magazine Writers' Album Of The Year poll for 2018. You can listen to the whole album below.

The London sextet's fifth studio album was released in October on the InsideOut label. Although the shortest album the band have released, the concept album, telling the story of a patient in a catatonic state, responding to the treatment he is receiving from a sinister doctor character, featured some of the heaviest material the band have recorded.

"Dizzying instrumental and rhythmic complexity, alongside an intriguing lyrical tale," wrote reviewer Johnny Sharp in issue 91 of Prog.

"We're so grateful that Prog magazine have supported us from the start of our career," the band say. "To be awarded the No. 1 spot is absolutely incredible, especially with so many other great albums released this year. Thank you all."

You can see the full Top 20 writers' albums below.

Prog Writers' Albums Of The Year

1. HAKEN - Vector

2. TESSERACT - Sonder

3. ANNA VON HAUSSWOLFF - Dead Magic

4. VOIVOD - The Wake

5. THE PINEAPPLE THIEF - Dissonance

6. IHSAHN - Amr

7. RIVERSIDE - Wasteland

8. THE FIERCE AND THE DEAD - The Euphoric

9. THUMPERMONKEY - Make Me Young, etc

10. A PERFECT CIRCLE - Eat The Elephant

11. TONY BANKS - Five

12. ORPHANED LAND - Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs

13. COHEED AND CAMBRIA - Vaxis - Act 1: The Unheavenly Creatures

14. SPIRITUALIZED - And Nothing Hurt

15. VENNART - To Cure A Blizzard Upon A Plastic Sea

16. SOFT MACHINE - Hidden Truths

17. OCEANS OF SLUMBER - The Banished Heart

18. IVAR BJORNSON & EINAR SELVIK - Hugsja

19. MIDAS FALL - Evaporate

20. KINO - Radio Voltaire

