Bioscope announce in store Q+A and signing sessions for August

Biocope, the collaboration between Marillion guitarist Steve Rothery and Tangerine Dream's Thorsten Quaeschning have announced a couple of in-store Q+A and signing sessions for August.

These will take place at London's Rough Trade in Denmark Street at 6.30pm on August 22 and at Crash Records in Leeds at 4pm on August 23.

Bioscope, who also feature Elbow drummer Alex Reeves, will release their debut album, Gentō, through earMusic on August 22. The band describe their sound as "a mesmerising journey through a cinematic landscape of sounds and textures and each of the five tracks takes its inspiration from men's endearing fascination with the moving image."

"The project started life in early 2020 and after several five-day trips to Berlin over the years, and a few days in my home studio, it was finally ready to be mixed and mastered! It has taken a little longer than anticipated but it’s really sounding fantastic," says guitarist Rothery.

The band are already lining up live dates across Europe, in Germany, the Netherlands and Poland thus far, with UK dates also being looked at for early 2026. Thus far Bioscope will play:

Dec 10: NED Zoetermeer De Boerderij

Dec 11: NED Hengelo Metropol

Dec 13: GER Oberhausen Turbinenhalle

Dec 14: GER Berlin Astra

Dec 16: POL Warsaw, Progresja

Get tickets for London signing.

Get tickets for Leeds signing.

Pre-order Gentō.