Bioscope announce in store Q+A and signing sessions for August
Marillion guitarist Steve Rothery and Tangerine Dream's Thorsten Quaeschning will release their debut Bioscope album, Gentō, in August
Biocope, the collaboration between Marillion guitarist Steve Rothery and Tangerine Dream's Thorsten Quaeschning have announced a couple of in-store Q+A and signing sessions for August.
These will take place at London's Rough Trade in Denmark Street at 6.30pm on August 22 and at Crash Records in Leeds at 4pm on August 23.
Bioscope, who also feature Elbow drummer Alex Reeves, will release their debut album, Gentō, through earMusic on August 22. The band describe their sound as "a mesmerising journey through a cinematic landscape of sounds and textures and each of the five tracks takes its inspiration from men's endearing fascination with the moving image."
"The project started life in early 2020 and after several five-day trips to Berlin over the years, and a few days in my home studio, it was finally ready to be mixed and mastered! It has taken a little longer than anticipated but it’s really sounding fantastic," says guitarist Rothery.
The band are already lining up live dates across Europe, in Germany, the Netherlands and Poland thus far, with UK dates also being looked at for early 2026. Thus far Bioscope will play:
Dec 10: NED Zoetermeer De Boerderij
Dec 11: NED Hengelo Metropol
Dec 13: GER Oberhausen Turbinenhalle
Dec 14: GER Berlin Astra
Dec 16: POL Warsaw, Progresja
Get tickets for London signing.
Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
Get tickets for Leeds signing.
Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.