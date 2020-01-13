Wheel announce UK headline tour

Anglo Finnish prog metallers Wheel have announced string of UK headline dates for February. These are the first for the Prog Award-nominated band as a headline act.

“Having been away from the UK for 10 years it's exciting for me to go back with Wheel and to play longer sets than we have managed on previous tours," British-born singer James Lascelles tells Prog. "This tour is certainly going to be special and nobody should miss out on this!”

Wheel released two EPs, The Path (2017) and The Divide (2018), followed by their their debut album Moving Backwards last year. The album deals with themes surrounding the prevalence of censorship and institutionalised mind control in today's society.

“Censorship in academia is becoming increasingly common,” adds Lascelles. “If it continues, filtering out into films, comedy and music – we’ll end up in a place where nobody can say anything anymore. The lyrics for Tyrant, with lines like “silence will become the banner” are heralding what’s to come. On this album, rather than looking at an environmental or economic dystopia, we’re anticipating more of a social one.”

Wheel play:

Feb 6: Bristol Exchange

Feb 7: London Camden Assembly

Feb 8: Nottingham Beta

Feb 9: Glasgow Cathouse

Feb 10: Manchester Deaf Institute

Feb 11: Leeds Key Club