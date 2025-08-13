Filmmaker Marty DiBergi is hosting a live Q&A with Spinal Tap legends David St. Hubbins, Nigel Tufnel and Derek Smalls ahead of the release of his new documentary Spinal Tap II: The End Continues

Filmmaker Marty DiBergi is hosting a live Q&A with British rock legends Spinal Tap on September 10 in Hollywood, ahead of the release of his much-anticipated new documentary Spinal Tap II: The End Continues.

DiBergi will interview David St. Hubbins, Nigel Tufnel and Derek Smalls at an 'On, Off, And Around The Record' live event at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.



The encounter - featuring the non-fictional Rob Reiner, Michael McKean, Christopher Guest and Harry Shearer - will be streamed in cinemas across the US, with tickets on sale here.

A trailer for the long-awaited sequel to This Is Spinal Tap, featuring cameos from Elton John and Paul McCartney, was released last month. The film finds the iconic British hard rockers older, none the wiser, and preparing to play a reunion show in New Orleans.



"Forty-one years after the release of the groundbreaking mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap, the now estranged bandmates David St. Hubbins, Nigel Tufnel, and Derek Smalls (Michael McKean, Christopher Guest, and Harry Shearer) are forced to reunite for one final concert," reads the film's synopsis.

"Spinal Tap II: The End Continues also marks the resurrection of documentarian Marty Di Bergi (Rob Reiner), who once again tries to capture his favourite metal gods as they contemplate mortality – and the hope that their 12th drummer doesn’t join them in The Great Beyond.



"Joined by music royalty Paul McCartney and Elton John, Spinal Tap wrestles with their checkered past to put on a concert that they hope will solidify their place in the pantheon of rock’n'roll."

Watch the trailer below.

YouTube Watch On

A new Spinal Tap album, The End Continues, will be released on September 12 via Interscope, to coincide with the film's release. It features nine brand new songs and four "reinvented favourites", featuring guest stars.

The album track list is:

1. Nigel's Poem

2. Let's Just Rock Again

3. Flower People (with Elton John)

4. Brighton Rock

5. The Devil's Just Not Getting Old

6. Cups And Cakes (with Paul McCartney)

7. I Kissed A Girl

8. Angels

9. Big Bottom (with Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood)

10. Judge And Jury

11. Rockin' In The Urn

12. Blood To Let

13. Stonehenge (with Elton John)

Watch the video for the album's closing track below.