"There is a playful aspect to death." Depeche Mode concert film, M, to screen in cinemas worldwide in October

Depeche Mode's concert film, M, is to be screened worldwide in October.

The feature-length film, conceptualised and directed by award-winning Mexican filmmaker Fernando Frias, documents the Essex band’s three sold-out shows at the Foro Sol Stadium in Mexico City on September 21, 23 and 25, 2023, and uses nearly 200,000 fans’ fervent connection with the band as a window into Depeche Mode's global influence, with what the film-makers say is "a powerful tribute to the unbreakable connection between music, tradition and the human spirit.”



In addition, they say, the films aims “to explore the parallels between the themes on Depeche Mode’s latest album Memento Mori and the deep connection to death and mortality in Mexican culture.”



“At its core, our new film M is about the deep connection between music, culture, and people, Depeche Mode frontman Dave Gahan says, “and Fernando Frías, who directed and conceived the film, did a beautiful job telling that story that through the lens of Mexican culture and our shows in Mexico City.”



Tickets for the film screenings go on sale from September 17, here.

Depeche Mode: M premiered at the Tribeca film festival in New York in June.

Dave Gahan and Martin Gore spoke about the film and their music during a live audience Q&A session at the festival, moderated by film critic Bilge Ebiri.



“We're all kind of hovering between life and death,” Ebiri noted, “and the music captures that. And that's been the special thing about your music for so long. You guys sing about dark subjects very often, but really... dance.”



“There is a playful aspect to death,” Gahan agreed.

