Focus announce a new studio album, Focus 11

Dutch prog legends Focus have announced a new album, 11, which will be released in January. However the new album will be available on the band's November UK tour dates.

When asked about the album, Thijs van Leer responded poetically:

"Wow, my joy could not increase

To see this new release

It has Mazzel, Palindrome and Heaven

Plus a title track called Eleven

Both angelic and a beast

It’s Focus, to say the least!"

The current line-up of Focus, which features Thijs van Leer, Pierre van der Linden, Menno Gootjes and Udo Pannekeet – completed the new studio album earlier this year and are debuting the CD edition on their November UK Tour.

The 11 track album will be released as a CD, gatefold coloured LP and Download on the band’s own In And Out of Focus Records, via Cherry Red, in late January. The album features artwork by Roger Dean.

For fans who can’t attend the November tour, the only place where the CD can be ordered online (with orders being fulfilled in November 2018) is the band’s own webstore. For fans wishing to pre-order the CD and LP for when they are released in January, Amazon is starting to take pre-orders now for CD and for album.

Focus will play:

London 100 Club - November 10 (Sold Out)

Wolverhampton Robin 2 - 11

Milton Keynes The Stables - 12

Hull The Fruit - 14

New Brighton Floral Pavilion Theatre - 15

Wokingham Football Club - 16 (Sold Out

Kinross Green Hotel - 17 (Sold Out)

Glasgow The Ferry - 18

Edinbugh The Caves - 19

Aberdeen The Assembly - 20

Dundee The Church - 21

Gateshead The Sage - 22

Lowdham Village Hall - 23

Derby The Flower Pot - 24

Holmfirth Picturedrome - 25

Manchester Band On The Wall - 27

Aldershot West End Centre - 28 (Sold Out)

Southampton 1865 Club - 29

Fletching Trading Boundaries - 30

Fletching Trading Boundaries - December 1