Green Carnation reveal artwork and tracklisting for new album

Norwegian prog rockers Green Carnation have revealed the artwork and tracklisting for their forthcoming new album. Leaves Of Yesteryear is the first new studio album from the band in 14 years and will be released through Season of Mist on May 8.

"The cover contains elements from the lyrics on the album, affected by the music and expressed through the cover artist Niklas Sundin’s pencil," singer Kjetil Nordhus tells Prog. "Niklas put a lot of effort into going deep into this album, and came up with a few different sketches. We immediately fell for this one. It is rich in detail, is eye catching and of course has Niklas’ signature, which we very fond of."

The full tracklisting is:

1. Leaves Of Yesteryear

2. Sentinels

3. My Dark Reflections Of Life And Death

4. Hounds

5. Solitude

The band has also launched a small interview series about the new full length, which can be viewed below.