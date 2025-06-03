Coheed And Cambria announce October European and UK tour
UK prog rockers Haken will support Coheed at their five UK shows
Conceptual prog metallers Coheed And Cambria have announced a Welcome To Forever tour for Europe and the UK for October.
The tour, in support of the US quartet's latest album, The Father Of Make Believe, features five UK dates in Birmingham, Cardiff, Manchester, London and Nottingham, at which UK prog rockers Haken will support the band, who announced earlier today they were "thrilled" at the prospect.
Coheed released The Father Of Make Believe earlier this year, which sees the band nearing the end of their epic, 12-album Amory Wars concept.
“We’re now at the third part of this five-part thing, and I can almost see the end,” mainman Claudio Sanchez told Prog at the time. “But what will my life be like without it?”
Support for the other European dates has yet to be announced. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am. There will be a VIP pre-order tomorrow at 10am.
Tickets will be available here. You can see the full list of dates below.
Coheed And Cambria Welcome To Forever Europe and UK tour dates
Oct 7: SPA Madrid Wagon
Oct 8: SPA Barcelona Apolo
Oct 10: FRA Paris Alhambra
Oct 11: GER Cologne Stollwerck
Oct 13: GER Berling Festaal Kreuzberg
Oct 14: GER Hamburg Gruenspan
Oct 15: NED Nijmberg Doornroosje
Oct 17: UK Birmingham O2 Academy
Oct 18: UK Cardiff University Great Hall
Oct 19: UK Manchester Academy
Oct 20: UK London O2 Brixton Academy
Oct 21: UK Nottingham Rock City
