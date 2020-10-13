The best Prime Day headphones deals 2020: all the latest bargains on Sony, Beats, Bose, AirPods and others

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is here! Throughout October 13 and 14 our deals experts will be working round the clock to hunt down the juiciest Prime Day headphones deals and discounts.

Will Prime Day 2020 deliver big on Apple AirPods Pros, or bargain basement Sony WH-1000XM3s now the new XM4s are out in the wild? Whether you’re looking for a cheap pair of budget wireless headphones for rocking Spotify playlists on your commute, or you fancy some noise cancelling earbuds for sweating it out at the gym, this is the place to find all the latest Prime Day headphones deals and news.

UK

US

Prime Day headphones deals: AirPods

UK deals

AirPods Pro | Was £249, now £199

Another great Laptops Direct discount, especially seeing as AirPods Pros have been out for less than a year. If you're looking for fast pairing, clear audio and ace noise cancelling, these are the buds to go for.View Deal

AirPods 2 + Wireless Case | Was £199, now £158

Save £41 on the 2nd-gen AirPods complete with wireless charging case at Amazon right now. If you already have a wireless charging pad for your phone, this deal is a no-brainer.View Deal

US deals

AirPods Pro | Was $249, now $199

This amazing deal for the top flight AirPods Pros is live on Amazon right now. If you're looking for fast pairing, clear audio and ace noise cancelling, these are the buds to go for.View Deal

AirPods 2 + Wireless Case | Was $199, now $159

Save $40 on the 2nd-gen AirPods complete with wireless charging case at Amazon right now. If you already have a wireless charging pad for your phone, this deal is a no-brainer.View Deal

Prime Day headphones deals: Sony

UK deals

Sony WH-1000XM4 | Was £349, now £309.93 at Amazon

They might be new, but Sony's insanely good noise cancelling headphones are enjoying a Prime Day discount right now. Could we see this price go any lower? Unlikely, so now is the time to strike if you're keen.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones | Was £330, now £221.95

Save over £108 on these market-leading noise-cancelling cans that have topped more best headphones lists than we've had hot dinners. They deliver 30 hours of battery life, too.View Deal

US deals

Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones | Was $348, now $257.96

Save over $90 on these market-leading noise-cancelling cans that have topped more best headphones lists than we've had hot dinners. They deliver 30 hours of battery life, too.View Deal

Prime Day headphones deals: Bose

UK deals

Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II | were 199.95, now £117.99

The Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II were introduced to the range back in 2015. Now five years old, they’re still worth considering especially at a decent price. They don't have bells and whistles like active noise cancelling and Google Assistant, but for kicking back with at home, these are perfect thanks to their comfortable fit and balanced sound. Available in both black and white options.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II | Was £329.95, now £209.99

The now-iconic QC35s are on their second generation model now and are some of the nest noise-cancelling cans you can spend your hard-earned on. At the moment Amazon is selling them with a crazy £120 discount.View Deal

Bose Noise Cancelling 700 | Was £349, now £289

If the QC35s don't quite deliver the goofs for you, then the Bose NC700s are the pinaccle of noise cancelling tech. £61 is a great discount for headphones we'd gladly pay full price for.View Deal

US deals

Bose QuietComfort 35 II | Was $349, now $199

The now-iconic QC35s are on their second generation model now and are some of the nest noise-cancelling cans you can spend your hard-earned on. At the moment Amazon is selling them with an incredible $150 discount.View Deal

Bose Noise Cancelling 700 | Was $399, now $379

If the QC35s don't quite deliver the goofs for you, then the Bose NC700s are the pinaccle of noise cancelling tech. $20 doesn't seem like a huge discount, but believe us when we say these snazzy are worth it, even at full price.View Deal

Prime Day headphones deals: Beats

UK deals

Beats Solo3 wireless headphones | Was £179, now £129

You can save £50 off these stylish wireless headphones, which have come straight out of Dr Dre's lab. Inside is Apple's W1 chip and excellent Bluetooth connectivity, while these stealthy cans are tuned to perfection for your listening pleasure.View Deal

US deals

Beats Solo3 wireless headphones | Was $199, now $169

On Amazon right now you can save $30 off these stylish wireless headphones, straight out of Dr Dre's lab. Featuring Apple's W1 chip and excellent Bluetooth connectivity, these stealthy cans are tuned for your listening pleasure.View Deal

Prime Day headphones deals: Marshall

UK deals

Marshall MID A.N.C.: Were £ 239.99 , now £112.00

If you’re looking for a new set of cans with active noise cancelling technology, then look no further than these. These Marshalls offer fabulous sound and boast close to 20 hours of wireless play when ANC is engaged – and 30 when played normally.View Deal

US deals

Marshall Monitor headphones: Were $249.99 , now $119.99

Crisp sound, good Bluetooth functionality with a strong 30 hours of battery life, convenient built-in controls and 55% off make these a strong contender for those looking for a pair of slick new wireless headphones. Plus, they're Marshall, so they just look cool.View Deal

Marshall Major III headphones: Were $149.99 , now $99.99

Touted as "the next chapter in the revolutionary history of Marshall", the Major III Bluetooth headphones are their classic model redesigned with a sleeker look and an ergonomic fit. They've also scored an average of five stars from almost 50 user reviews.View Deal

Marshall MID A.N.C.: Were $279.99 , now $169.99

If you’re looking for a new set of cans with active noise cancelling technology, then look no further than these. These Marshalls offer fabulous sound and boast close to 20 hours of wireless play when ANC is engaged – and 30 when played normally.View Deal

Prime Day headphones deals: Cambridge Audio

UK deals

US deals

Best Prime Day headphones deals: Audio Technica

UK deals

Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBB: Were £109 , now £89.99

These special edition cans were built for those using pro monitors and are now coming in at less than £100. Audio, as you would expect, is spot on, while they’re comfy to wear – even during long listening sessions.View Deal

Audio Technica ATH-M50XGM: Were £109 , now £89.99

We love the look of these chunky cans – and luckily they deliver where it matters… the sound. That’s proven by the fact that pro sound engineers use them. If all that wasn’t enough, they come with a case to keep them in tip-top condition.View Deal

Audio-Technica ATH-MSR7b: Were £220 , now £99.99

A bit of a style departure from the other two pairs, the ATH-MSR7b offer sharp sound and are lightweight, making them a joy to wear. Right now, there’s a massive saving to be had on Amazon, with the cans available in either black or gunmetal.View Deal

Prime Day headphones deals: Streaming

Amazon Music HD: Premium Quality Audio: 90 days free

Listening to the artists you love in either High Definition or Ultra High Definition will take the experience to another level. Sign up to Amazon Music HD now, you'll get the first 90 days for free.View Deal

When is Prime Day?

When is Amazon Prime Day 2020?

This year, Prime Day will take place on October 13 and 14. Usually Prime Day kicks off in July, but for obvious reasons that didn’t happen this year.

The 13 and 14th of October will be when some of the biggest bargains will be unleashed, but previous experience indicates that you can expect to start seeing great Prime Day headphones deals kicking in well before then. Just take a look at the handful of deals above to see what we mean.

With Black Friday coming the following month in November, the discounts will come hard and fast right the way through until Christmas. Talking of the C-word, Prime Day could be a great opportunity to get the jump on your Xmas gift buying – no-one likes paying the price of leaving things to the last minute.

Do I need a Prime subscription?

Will I need an Amazon Prime subscription to get involved?

If you want to pick up a bargain straight from Amazon, then yes. If you don't want to pay the subscription fee, one workaround is to sign up for a free trial closer to the time, grab your gear, then cancel once you’ve filled your boots.

A monthly Amazon Prime subscription currently costs £7.99/$12.99 (which can be cancelled at any time), while a yearly option is better value at £79/$119.

Keep your eyes on non-Amazon retailers too as not all the action will happen on Amazon, with plenty of other big stores taking advantage of the buzz created by Amazon around Prime Day.

Where to find the best deals

Where can I find the best Prime Day headphones deals?

Deals will be everywhere around Prime Day 2020, and navigating through the noise can be as stressful as it was trying to buy tickets for Slipknot’s last UK tour. We’d recommend heading straight for Amazon, Argos, Currys and John Lewis in the UK, and Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy in the US. Traditionally they have been the first choice for picking up the best Prime Day headphones bargains.

If you can’t be arsed doing the research yourself, this page is the place to look. We’ll have deals snipers stationed everywhere in the lead up to and during the event and publishing our best finds right here.

A quick word of advice: if you come across an epic deal on a pair of AirPods, or some killer wireless headphones, don’t sit on it for too long on as these deals are almost always stock- or time-limited.

How to prepare

How can I prepare for Prime Day?

With that in mind, we’d suggest doing your research well ahead of time, so when the right deal comes along you’re ready to pull the trigger. Check out our buyer’s guides (see below), work out what you need from your next pair of headphones and set a budget. Offers will be flying at you from all angles and you don’t want to get blinded by choice.

What deals to expect

What Prime Day headphones deals can I expect?

Whichever headphones you’re after, it’s likely you’ll find a good deal on them somewhere around Prime Day.

If you’re on a budget, you’ll want to keep an eye out for the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 or AKG Y50BTs. If noise cancelling is your bag, then the Sony WH-XB900N or Marshall Monitor II A.N.C. Bluetooth headphones are great options when budget is tight but you still want great audio and awesome battery life.

You should be able to save some decent cash on Apple AirPods Pros too, while you can’t go far wrong with a pair of the Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds or Sony WH-1000XM3 Bluetooth noise cancelling headphones , both consistently high scorers in our reviews.

If you’re a vinyl fan, the ‘phones to go for right now are the Beyerdynamic Amiron or Sennheiser HD660S.

Buying guides

Can’t wait until Prime Day? Start your research today by exploring our headphones buying guides:

What else should I look out for on Prime Day?

Want an Echo device? We strongly advice you wait for Amazon Prime Day. We're hoping for big discounts applied to the fantastic Echo Studio smart speaker, in addition to the compact Echo Dot. Last year, not only could you get your mitts on a cut-price Echo device, but Amazon was chucking in free subscriptions to their Music Unlimited streaming service, too.

2019 deal highlights

2019 highlights: Prime Day headphones deals

Sony WH-1000XM3 noise cancelling headphones £330, £269

Rock up to to 30-hours of music listening per charge with these none-more-black cans. Other features include noise cancelling, high-res audio and Alexa/Google Assistant voice control.View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 Wireless: £380 , now £175

Last year you could own a pair of premium wireless over-ear headphones for a massive £204 off the retail price. These puppies boast 22-hours battery life and active noise cancelling for improved isolation.View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum Wireless earphones: £89.99, £56.49

It's rare to find a genuinely decent pair of in-ear 'phones without busting that bank, which made this deal even tastier. You could get over £30 off and enjoy dynamic sound and rugged style.View Deal

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H9i Headphones: £450 , now £225

The H9is are an updated version of the Beoplay H9s, which impressed TechRadar with their battery life and luxurious design – and the new limited edition H9is are even more luxurious, with a travel-inspired design.View Deal

Bose SoundLink Wireless Headphones: £199.95 , now £109.95

The ultimate in airport fashion, these bad boys from Bose remain were the travellers's favourite in 2019, and at this Prime Day price they were an absolute steal. They're comfortable, they're robust, and they cancel noise better than most.

View Deal

Bose SoundLink Wireless Headphones: £199.95 , now £124.95

Identical to the above, but white. Wear these and you'll not only look like a seasoned jet setter, but you'll look like you've just stepped off a yacht in Monaco. High-falutin' hi-fi with a classy exterior.

View Deal

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones: was £249.95, now £142.99

Dr Dre might not be an actual doctor, but he knows a thing or two about ear furniture, as the huge success of the Beats range demonstrates. The Solo3s were available at this price in a vast range of colours. View Deal

AKG K92 High Performance Headphones: £49 , now £34

Prime Day was the opportunity to get a pair of 5 star headphones at an unbeatable price. Our sister mag What Hi-fi gave the K92s 100%, claiming "AKG has struck gold – the K92s might just be the best value headphones we've heard in years."View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 20 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Headphones: were £249.95, now £119.99

We have these and can confirm that they are, to use a technical term, the dog's bollocks. We bought ours when they were slightly more expensive, so Prime Day was a great opportunity to snag them at a reasonable price.View Deal

Beats X wireless headphones: £110 £64.99

You could save £20 off these tough Dre BeatsX wireless headphones last year. They offer rich low-end and 8-hours battery life. They're available in satin silver, but the black model is best, obvs.View Deal

Jabra Wireless Sports Earbuds: was £169.99, now £118.99

We've got too many pairs of headphones. Ones for long haul. Ones for the daily commute. Ones for work. But we don't have any for the gym, and these Bluetooth beauties look just right. Comes with built in Alexa, so you check if you're still alive.

View Deal

Sennheiser Bluetooth Headphones: was £179.99, now £99.99

These black and red bluetooth wireless headphones have been given the once-over by our friends at What Hi-Fi, who say, "If you want wireless convenience combined with excellent sound quality, this is another pair you’ll seriously want to consider."View Deal

AKG K271 Over Ear Closed Headphones: £87 , now £54.99

These pro-standard headphones came at a bargain price during Prime Day 2019. Powerful, with a rich and detailed sound, they're serious headphones that will block out the world, keep the sound in, and last a long time too (their cable is replaceable).View Deal

Sennheiser HD 599 SE Headphones: was $199.95, now $99.95

Top of the Sennheiser 500 range, these open back headphones are a set of deluxe cushioned hi-fi listeners for the home. They come with cables for home and on-the-go and had one of the best discounts on Prime Day 2019.View Deal

Marshall Monitor Headphones: was $249, now $129.99

Yes, they're Bluetooth, and yes, they'll give you 30 hours of playtime before you need to recharge them, but the main reason to buy these cans last year was because you'd look like you had a couple of Marshall stacks clamped to your skull, and that's priceless.View Deal

Bose SoundLink Wireless Headphones: $229.95 , now $159.00

The ultimate in airport fashion, these bad boys from Bose remain the travellers's favourite, and at this Prime Day 2019 price they were an absolute steal. They're comfortable, they're robust, and they cancel noise better than most.

View Deal