Best AirPods alternatives 2020: Wireless earbud wannabes and sonic superstars taking the fight to Apple AirPods

Apple changed the look of earbuds forever with its iconic white AirPods wireless earbuds (and the newer Apple AirPods Pro) but it certainly doesn’t have a monopoly on these signature stalks. There’s no shortage of tribute buds on offer, some cheaper and others with superior sonic cred, and we’re here to show you the best AirPods alternatives in town.

If you’re an Android user looking for AirPod lookalikes or simply want a change of face from Apple’s offering, we’ve assembled a half dozen earbud alternatives that are either cheaper, cooler or just a little more rock'n'roll.

Best AirPods alternatives: Buying advice

So why go True Wireless and what should you look out for? The best reason to migrate from standard headphones to AirPod-style true wireless earbuds is greater convenience. The best even bona fide rock stars can do with old school cans is wear them nonchalantly around their neck, and while that may look cool, it’s not particularly comfortable.

True Wireless buds come in a dinky charging case, and they don’t require any linking cables, making them easy to pocket and stow.

A key consideration when shortlisting your earbuds is battery life – not just the buds themselves but also the charging carry case, which will recharge your headphones when they’re not in use. A fast charge option, able to replenish your buds for a few extra hours with just a quick slurp, is also well worth having.

Buyers should also look for integration with digital assistants, be they Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri. Having a digital pal in your ear, giving notifications and helping you control your music, is pretty useful.

And of course, it’s important they sound good too! Here’s our ranking of the best AirPods alternatives around.

Best AirPods alternatives: Our top picks

(Image credit: Sony)

1. Sony WF-1000XM3 The kings of the True Wireless earbud jungle Price: £179 | Features: Bluetooth, Active Noise Cancelling | Battery Life: 6 hours Prime Low Stock £149 View at Amazon 2 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Best in class noise cancelling Superb sonic performance Impressive battery life No aptX Bluetooth support

Still our favourite True Wireless earbuds, Sony’s all-conquering WF-1000XM3 remain a top choice for anyone looking for a a worthy AirPods alternative.

They don’t just sound brilliant, they come with some useful features, including Quick Attention mode and Google Assistant support. Sony’s 6mm drivers combine clarity and musicality. The buds sync perfectly together, painting a wide, exciting soundscape.

Design-wise, they lock into place and are delightfully lightweight. You’ll barely notice they’re there – until you cue up some Sabaton that is, then all hell breaks loose. This, obviously, is a good thing.

We rate these Sony’s as premium in-ears in every way.

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

2. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Anniversary Edition Retro stylings with performance and power Price: £279 | Features: Bluetooth, Active Noise Cancelling, Transparent Hearing | Battery Life: 7 hours Check Amazon Retro styling Superb mid-range performance Outstanding battery life Bass can get a little out of hand Expensive

A special edition of Sennheiser’s second gen True Wireless earbuds, aka the Momentum True Wireless 2, these must be a strong contender for Apple’s AirPods Pro throne. With reliable Active Noise Cancellation and a slight redesign on Sennheiser’s original TW earbuds, to make them a better fit.

They’re not cheap but if quality is what you’re after, they are worth shortlisting.

The Anniversary Edition are identifiable by their black finish and retro Sennheiser logo but apart from that they’re a sonic match for the regular True Wireless 2 headphones. They feature Google and Siri digital assistant support, and have aptX Bluetooth too, for superior sonic quality from aptX mobiles.

7mm dynamic drivers keep audio tightly synced, with good mid-range riffing and no shortage of bass. There’s something visceral about their performance. We pushed them to the edge with Pantera’s Reinventing The Steel album, and they never sounded anything other than joyous.

Battery life is also great at seven hours on a full charge, while the compact fabric charging case offers an additional 28 hours.

(Image credit: Huawei)

3. Huawei Freebuds Pro Huawei delivers with excellent noise cancelling and descent licks Price: £170 | Features: Bluetooth | Battery Life: 4.5 hours Prime £139 View at Amazon Effective Active Noise Cancellation Excellent finish and fit Punchy delivery Can lack stereo cohesion Difficult to extract from charging case

Ironically, freeing the Freebuds pro from their charging case takes some effort, but time spent perfecting a technique is worthwhile as these Huawei hopefuls deliver a performance that’s immediately impressive.

Available in high gloss Carbon Black, Ceramic White and Silver Frost, their oval profile is similar to Apple’s AirPods, complete with Huawei-branded stem which offers touch control. Two pairs of silicon tips are provided to get a good fit. The noise cancelling is good, and there’s also a handy Awareness mode so you can listen to your surroundings.

Sonically, they boast weight and propulsion, but can occasionally lack cohesion. Admittedly that isn’t an issue when mulching wax with Babymetal’s BxMxC, but the retro psych-pop of Get Back Into The World, by The Sensible Gray Cells, isn't as tightly knit as it should be.

Battery life is rated at 4.5 hours with noise cancelling turned on. Turn ANC off and you get a couple more. The charging case can stockpile around 20 hours of juice.

Overall though, this is a solid ANC earpod offering from Trump’s favourite Chinese brand.

(Image credit: Samsung)

4. Samsung Galaxy Buds Live earbuds The most sophisticated Samsung Galaxy buds yet Price: £179 | Features: Bluetooth | Battery Life: 6 hours Prime £125 View at Amazon Low on pressure Excellent battery performance Unconventional design Noise cancelling not as good as rivals

Breaking the mould with their butter-bean design, Samsung’s buds don’t reside in your ear canal, instead they’re secured in place with a wing tip. There’s a couple of sizes supplied so you can get a fit that works.

Unusually, they have a bass port on the outside , designed to remove the sensation of pressure which more traditional earpod designs can bring. Features include Active Noise Cancelling, which here is weighted to heavier sounds like traffic, so that conversations can still be had. All the usual touch controls are present and correct.

The Galaxy buds come in Bronze, Black or White finishes, and battery life is excellent. With ANC on, they’ll run for around six hours. Bluetooth 5.0 enhances power efficiency. Turn ANC and all the gubbins off, and you’ll be able to use them for upwards of eight hours.

One result of this is that their noise cancelling isn’t as comprehensive or effective as their rivals. You don’t get a full ear seal either, because of the design. The trade-off is a more spacious performance.

(Image credit: RHA)

5. RHA Trueconnect earbuds AirPod alts come with serious Hi-Fi credentials and a tempting price Price: £159 | Features: Bluetooth | Battery Life: 5 hours Visit Site Fine build quality Superb value At this price, not much!

RHA has an enviable reputation for headphones characterised by a well-balanced studio sound. This makes these TrueConnects a worthy rival to some of the bigger brands fighting for your ears.

Design wise, they nod toward the Apple AirPods, with a distinctive touch responsive stem. Battery life clocks in at around five hours, while the charging case providing an additional 20.

Active noise cancellation is on board, and to ensure good isolation, there’s a variety of foam and silicon tips. Something of a bargain, we reckon.

(Image credit: Earfun)

6. Earfun Air earbuds Low cost AirPod lookalikes offer a lot for the cash Price: £55 | Features: Bluetooth | Battery Life: 7 hours Strong battery performance Look more expensive than they are No Active Noise Cancelling

From a distance the Earfun Air could be any big brand in-ear earbuds, with their drop down stem and minimalist design. But they’re actually one of the cheapest out on the market.

Don’t expect noise cancelling at this price, but as we like to say, that’s not really an issue if you’re listening correctly – which is to say, LOUD! Feature niceties include wearer detection, IPX7 waterproofing which means they're able to survive an unexpected dunking, digital assistant support and even quick charging.

The inevitable lack of ANC may be disappointing, but it’s actually a boon when it comes to battery life, as you’ll get around seven hours use out and about – and there’s an additional 28 hours on tap in the charging case.

Not the last word in fidelity, but at this price let’s not carp. These Airfun earbuds are cracking value.