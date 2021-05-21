Pond release video for brand new song America's Cup

Australian psych quintet Pond have released a video for their brand new single, America's Cup, which you can watch below.

At the same time the Freemantle-based band have announced that they will release their latest album, 9, on October 1 through Spinning Top Records/Secretly Distribution. You can view the artwork and tracklisting below. The band have previosuly released a video for Pink Lunettes.

“The beat makes me think of a New York street strut, Sesame Street style,” says frontman Nick Allbrook of the new single. “But it's about Fremantle before Alan Bond gave the big ball of gentrification it's final shove, when it was cheap and harsh and the broken relics of the pre-87 port city were young groovy cats in a secret idyll wedged between the river and the sea. It’s also about blokes being different versions of whatever the hell we've been taught we're supposed to be.”

“We sort of gave ourselves permission to make something stuffed this time," Allbrook continues about the follow up to 2019's Tasmania. "We'd settled into a pretty tight routine with the last few albums and wanted to shake a boat with this so we started off with filling a few tape reels with some absolutely heinous improvised sonic babble which, after much sifting, became the first few songs of the album. We also wanted to up the tempo.

"The last few albums have a neat little mantra or repetitive theme. If I was forced to find something like that in 9, I guess it would be ‘biography’ or ‘observation’ - a lot of the lyrics seem to focus on single people's lives, or the lives of small moments or small things when you zoom real close up and they reveal something deeper. Stuff like my cheap Chinese slippers, or a soiled teddy bear, or Agnes Martin (not to put them in the same category, although maybe Agnes would've appreciated it). In the Rorschach test of re-reading lyrics, one thing that sticks out is a fixation on leaving behind a time of golden optimism and uncynical abandon. We can't look at ourselves the same anymore, and the world we've built provides a scary lens for viewing our past,” muses Allbrook on the album.

Produced by Pond and mixed by Jay Watson and James Ireland, on 9, is available in digital formats as well as multiple colour options in 12” vinyl, CD and cassette.

Pond: 9

1. Song For Agnes

2. Human Touch

3. America’s Cup

4. Take Me Avalon I’m Young

5. Pink Lunettes

6. Czech Locomotive

7. Rambo

8. Gold Cup/Plastic Sole

9. Toast