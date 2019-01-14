Pond stream video for brand new song Daisy

Australian psych proggers Pond have released a video for Daisy, the first new song from the band's forthcoming new album Tasmania, which you can watch below.

Again produced by Tame Impala's Kevin Parker (Pond's Jay Watson is a member of both bands) Tasmania is described by the band as "a dejected meditation on planetary discord, machismo, shame, blame and responsibility, love, blood and empire, wrapped in luxurious, funky prog-pop, Tasmania further progresses the bands ever expanding musical canon."

Of Daisy, the band say "the track begins with a mournful string section, before the curtains come back on an alt-pop anthem that sees [Nick] Allbrook imagining his childhood friends and family clad in chains."

Tasmania will be released through Marathon Artists on March 1. Full tracklisting is: