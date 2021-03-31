Pond return with video for new single Pink Lunettes

Australian psych quintet Pond have released a video for their brand new single Pink Lunettes. It's the first new music from the Perth-based band since they released their eighth studio album Tasmania in 2019.

“I think we managed to jitter along the neon tightrope between totally unhinged, strobing spontaneity and focused forward momentum,” says frontman Nick Allbook of Pink Lunettes, a five minute, high energy speed mantra, a lock-jawed no-wave groove that shudders between analogue synths, drums, drum machines and yelped lyrics that read like a duct taped mosaic of an art school dropouts shredded textbook. You can watch the video in full below.

At the same time Pond, who have spent lockdown working on the follow-up to Tasmania, have announced a short run of dates in Western Australia.

Pond will play:

Apr 9: The River, Margaret River WA

Apr 11: Prince of Wales, Bunbury WA

Apr 30: Magnet House, Perth WA with Methyl Ethel

May 1: Magnet House, Perth WA with Methyl Ethel