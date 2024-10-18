Order your limited edition Frost* x Prog bundle – featuring a signed lyric sheet and art print!

We've teamed up with UK prog quartet Frost* to celebrate the release of their wonderful new double concept album Life In The Wires to bring you this special, limited edition bundle version of Prog that you can’t get anywhere else in the world!

This unique bundle features a bespoke Frost* front cover exclusive to this edition of Prog and also comes with a lyric sheet for Life In The Wires (Part 1) from the new album signed individually by Jem Godfrey and a special art print for the new albumd.

There are only 200 bundles available worldwide, and you can only order yours here. Get your copy before they’re gone forever!

Inside the new issue of Prog, Jem says of the band’s latest album: “There were no boundaries and people weren’t necessarily expecting an album so quickly,” he continues. “And I don’t think they were expecting a double album, which is another thing that’s fun about it! I’d always wanted to do a double concept album, because we’re a prog band and you have to do that.”

Also in the issue, we explore the story behind Kate Bush’s stunning 1978 debut album The Kick Inside; Genesis mainstay Tony Banks discusses his work in the classical world and reveals where he keeps his Prog God Award; Roxy Music guitarist Phil Manzanera looks back on over 50 years of making music in The Prog Interview, Barclay James Harvest talk about their new orchestral live album and reveal a few secrets about their upcoming new studio album and Opeth take us inside the world of their new The Last Will & Testament album.

Order your exclusive Frost* bundle here and have it delivered straight to your door.