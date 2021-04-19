Nick D'Virgilio releases video teaser for live stream event for May

Big Big Train drummer Nick D'Virgilio has announced a special onlive live stream event for May 14. You can watch a video trailer for the event below.

The event, the first the drummer has ever undertaken, will see him perform the whole of his most recent solo album, Invisible, from the Sweetwater Studios theater stage happening on Friday May 14th 2021 at 9pm (BST), 4pm (EST) and 1pm (PST).

Accompanied by a full band – comprised by Don Carr and Pete Lock on guitar, Andy Rice on bass, Jacob Dupre on keys, Ryan Holquist on drums, Isak West on tenor sax and background vocals, Adam Griswold on baritone sax and Nick’s own daughter Sophia D’Virgilio on background vocals, the show will be enhanced with video work produced by Christian Rios.

There are various ticket packages ranging from $15 for virtual general admission all the way to $65 for the All Access Bundle which includes VIP Virtual Pre-Show Meet & Greet + VIP Virtual Post-Show Acoustic Set and Q&A + Virtual General Admission Ticket.

