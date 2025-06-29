Marilyn Manson’s upcoming gig in Brighton, England, has been cancelled following pressure from a local MP and activists groups.

The gig, scheduled to take place at the Brighton Centre on October 29, was set to be the opening date of the singer’s One Assassination Under God tour. According to the Brighton Argus, concert-goers have been informed by Ticketmaster that the show has been cancelled, and that tickets will be refunded. The date no longer appears on Ticketmaster’s website.

Following protests from online pressure group No Stage For Abusers, Siân Berry, MP for Brighton Pavilion, wrote an open letter to Brighton And Hove City Council calling for the show to be cancelled in light of sexual allegations made against the singer, real name Brian Warner.

Berry wrote: “The level and nature of the accusations against Warner are concerning enough alone, but so too is the message sent out by providing a platform for this individual, at our city’s biggest publicly owned venue, and what this will mean to survivors.”

The letter was co-signed by the Survivors’ Network, Reclaim The Night Brighton & Hove, The Queery Co-Op, and University of Sussex Students' Union. No Stage For Abusers, an online group which campaigns against “against abusive men being given a platform to perform”, had also called for the gig

Another gig on the same tour has also met with resistance from a local politician. Millie Earl, a member of Bournemouth, Christchurch And Poole Council, has called for the singer’s show at Bournemouth International Centre on October 31 to be cancelled.

Earl said that she hopes to “reinforce the message that violence against women and girls isn't something that's acceptable in our community.”

Manson has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than a dozen women since 2021. He has denied all allegations of wrongdoing. In January, California prosecutors’ investigation into claims of domestic violence by four women ended. No criminal charges were pressed against the heavy metal singer, because his alleged actions exceeded the statute of limitations.

The allegations against Warner were the subject of a TV documentary, Unmasked, which aired in the UK on Channel 4 earlier this year.

Manson has not responded to the cancellation.