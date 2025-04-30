Tangerine Dream announce new From Virgin To Quantum Years: Coventry Cathedral 22 live album

German electronic prog pioneers Tangerine Dream have announced that they will release a new live set, From Virgin To Quantum Years: Coventry Cathedral 22, through Kscope on June 27.

The album sees the current incarnation of the band, Thorsten Quaeschning, Hoshiko Yamane and Paul Frick, return to the scene of the Edgar Frose, Peter Baumann and Christopher Franke line-up's legendary live show at Coventry Cathedral some 50 years earlier.

Released on 3 CD and Blu-ray, 3 LP black vinyl and 2 CD digipak edition, the new release features early classics such as Stratosfear, Cloudburst Flight, and Love On A Real Train, and more recent Quantum material such as Raum and Continuum. Marillion guitarist Steve Rothery, who recently announced a new collaborative album with Quaeschning under the name Bioscope, also features.

“After 2022, following the intense COVID years during which we wrote the album Raum, the Coventry Cathedral concert became a key moment in reconnecting different parts of Tangerine Dream’s story with the present," says Quaeschning. "Playing in that same cathedral created an atmosphere that was simply unique.”

“The 2022 tour also marked the beginning of a new chapter—more concerts, more people discovering the band live, and an incredibly rewarding experience with a fantastic crew. This project means so much to me that I never even consider having a Plan B. I’m just looking forward to more releases, more concerts, and new studio albums to come.”

From Virgin To Quantum Years: Coventry Cathedral 22 also features new photos from the live shows with liner notes from Prog writer Chris Wheatley. You can see the new album artwork and tracklisting below

Pre-order From Virgin To Quantum Years: Coventry Cathedral 22.

Tangerine Dream have also announced further live dates for 2025, including the UK and Australia and a Finland show with French electronic music pioneer Jean-Michel Jarre. You can see all the dates and ticket info below.

(Image credit: Kscope)

Tangerine Dream: From Virgin To Quantum Years: Coventry Cathedral 22

DISC 1

1. Stratosfear

2. Betrayal Sorcerer Theme

3. Continuum

4. The Dream Is Always The Same

5. Raum

6. Love On A Real Train

7. You're Always On Time

8. Choronzon

9. Tangram Excerpt

10. Portico

11. Ricochet Piano Intro

12. Ricochet

DISC 2

1. White Eagle

2. Phaedra

3. Kiew Mission Pt. 01

4. Kiew Mission Pt. 02

5. Cloudburst Flight

6. Coventry Cathedral 22 Session Pt. 01

7. Coventry Cathedral 22 Session Pt. 02

8. Coventry Cathedral 22 Session Pt. 03

9. Coventry Cathedral 22 Session Pt. 04

10. Coventry Cathedral 22 Session Pt. 05

11. Coventry Cathedral 22 Session Pt. 06

Apr 28: GER DresdenKulturpalast Dresden

May 1: GER Berlin Admiralspalast

May 8: UK Birmingham Town Hall

May 9: UK Manchester Aviva Studios - The Hall

Jun 9: AUS Melbourne Max Watt's

Jun 11: AUS Sydney City Recital Hall

Jun 14: NOR Oslo Blaa

Jun 15: FIN Helsinki Helsinki City Festival (w/ Jean-Michel Jarre)

Aug 27: POL Gdańsk Stary Maneż

Aug 28: POL Wrocław Hala ORION

Aug 29: POL Katowice Miasto Ogrodów

Aug 30: POL Lublin Centrum Spotkania Kultur

Aug 31: POL Białystok Opera i Filharmonia Podlaska

Oct 17: FRA Cenon Le Rocher de Palmer

Oct 18: FRA Paris Le Trabendo

Get tickets.