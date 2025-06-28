Alan White's Ramshackled to be reissued in expanded and remastered form

Ramshackled, the lone solo album from the late Yes drummer Alan White, and which he released in 1976, is to be reissued as an expanded and remastered CD in September.

The new reissue, available through Spirit Of Unicorn Music on September 26, has been newly remastered from the original master tapes and features the single versions of Ooh Baby (Goin’ To Pieces) and One Way Rag as two bonus tracks (issued on CD for the first time). The release also features an illustrated booklet and a new essay.

Originally released in March 1976, when all members of Yes released solo albums following their Relayer tour, Ramshackled was effectively a reunion of Griffin, the band John Lennon saw White playing with that prompted himn to ask him to join The Plastic Ono Band, and also featured his Yes colleagues Jon Anderson and Steve Howe, while Patrick Moraz appeared in a promo video.

“I tried to get a lot of different kinds of music on the album because I like playing lots of different kinds of music,” White said upon Ramshackled's release. “Within Yes you can express your feelings of doing something nobody’s ever done, we’re always trying to see round the corner or over the hill, trying to take your particular instrument in a new direction… I just made an album of music I really enjoyed playing with a good band.”

Alan White: Ramshackled

1. Ooh Baby (Goin’ To Pieces)

2. One Way Rag

3. Avakak

4. Spring-Song Of Innocence

5. Giddy

6. Silly Woman

7. Marching Into A Bottle

8. Everybody

9. Darkness Parts 1 – 3

Bonus tracks

10. Ooh Baby (Goin’ To Pieces) (single version)

11. One Way Rag (single version)