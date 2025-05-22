Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets release new Steven Wilson ATMOS mix of Echoes
Pink Floyd's 23-minute 1972 epic Echoes was introduced into the Saucerful of Secrets live set in 2022
Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets have announced that they have released a Steven Wilson ATMOS mix of their version of Pink Floyd's 1972 classic Echoes to streaming platforms.
The band originally released the track on vinyl as a Record Store Day release back in April, which was recorded at the band's show at the Centennial Hall in Frankfurt, Germany on August 1st, 2024.
The band introduced Echoes to their set in 2022, having not performed it prior to that. David Gilmour has gone on record as stating that he is unlikely to perform the epic from the band's Meddle album without the late Richard Wright.
"I wouldn’t do that without Rick," Gilmour said back in 2022. "There’s something that’s specifically so individual about the way that Rick and I play in that, that you can’t get someone to learn it and do it just like that. That’s not what music’s about.”
Prog said of the band's new live take on the 23-minute track, "Echoes comes to define the evening… This is where music crosses the line into art, as it becomes an all-encompassing experience. Sight and sound overwhelm the senses as more than a few members of the audience are seen wiping tears from their eyes."
Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.