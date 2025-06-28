Founding Black Sabbath members visit Birmingham mural ahead of epic hometown show

The four founding members of heavy metal pioneers Black Sabbath visited a mural honouring the band in their hometown of Birmingham, England, this weekend.

Sabbath posted a photo of Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward alongside the mural on the band's social media accounts, with Iommi also posting photos from the visit on his own channels.

With their all-day Back To The Beginning show taking place at Villa Park in the city on July 5, 2025, the metal heroes posed for a group photo at the Black Sabbath mural on Navigation Street in the city centre. They also added their signatures to the artwork.

Created by artist Mr Murals, the 120ft tribute features the faces of the four band members and also the group's iconic logo.

The photo can be viewed in the social media post below.

A caption posted alongside the photo on Sabbath's Instagram page reads: "We made the trip to the mural. Only 1 week until Back To The Beginning: Ozzy’s Final Bow."

In his own post, guitarist Iommi says: "Hasn’t Mr Murals been busy! Very flattered to be honoured in such a creative way, thank you Birmingham!"

Back To The Beginning will also feature the final solo performance from frontman Ozzy, plus a support bill that includes Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Slayer, Tool, Gojira, Anthrax, Lamb Of God, Halestorm, Alice In Chains, Mastodon and Rival Sons.

There will also be a performance by an all-star “supergroup” including Billy Corgan (The Smashing Pumpkins), Tom Morello (Rage Against The Machine), David Ellefson (ex-Megadeth), Fred Durst (Limp Bizkit), Jonathan Davis (Korn) and others.

Morello will be the musical director of the event and famed actor Jason Momoa (Aquaman, Game Of Thrones) will be the compere.

Sabbath are on the cover of the new Metal Hammer, which can be ordered online.