The Best of Mike Oldfield's Tubular Bells I, II & III tour announced for February and March 2026
Mike Oldfield's Tubular Bells I, II and III albums will be celebrated with a new live tour in Spring 2026
Mike Oldfield collaborator, Grammy-nominated conductor Robin Smith, has announced a new tour celebrating each of Oldfield's iconic Tubular Bells series of albums
The Best of Tubular Bells I, II & III will tour across the UK throughout February and March 2026, featuring a full live group, led and arranged by Smith, which will see extended sections of each iconic Tubular Bells album performed, as well as the worldwide hit single Moonlight Shadow.
“In The Best of concert we get to perform excerpts from all three masterpieces and highlight the musical brilliance and technical advancements that have occurred between the first and the third albums," says Smith. "It will be an unforgettable evening and a great challenge for the wonderful musicians.”
With Oldfield, who last performed live at the 2012 Olympic Games opening ceremony, having retired from recording and live performance in 2023, Smith has been the brains behind recent live performances of the first Tubular Bells album in 2021 and 2023, both with Oldfield's blessing.
"I have been lucky enough to work with Mike since the premiere and the conception of Tubular Bells II," Smith continues." All of these epic works in the Tubular Bells series are filled with music of the utmost creativity and continually take the listener on extraordinary journeys of imagination.
"We have been lucky enough to tour our new reimagined version of Tubular Bells extensively around the world, a show that has been embraced by so many. We thought how wonderful it would be to incorporate music from all of Mike’s three major works so everyone can delight in his sensational themes and dramatic episodes.
"Night after night we have huge pleasure in knowing that we are continuing to keep the legacy of Mike’s music alive for the people who love it already and for new listeners. So we delight in bringing you this new show - it is so full of energy, so full of life, and will be an incredible spectacle.”
Tickets go on general sale on Friday June 6 at 10am. Pre-sale tickets will be available on Thursday June 5 at 10am.
You can see the full list of dates and ticket link below.
The Best of Tubular Bells I, II & III 2026 UK tour dates
Feb 7: Oxford New Theatre
Feb 8: Birmingham The Alexandra
Feb 10: Edinburgh Usher Hall
Feb 11: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Feb 12: Perth Concert Hall
Feb 13: Gateshead Glasshouse
Feb 15: York Barbican
Feb 16: Liverpool Philharmonic
Feb 17: Manchester Bridgewater Hall
Feb 19: Bradford St George's Hall
Feb 20: Sheffield City Hall
Feb 22: Warwick Arts Centre *on-sale June 13
Feb 23: Cardiff New Theatre
Feb 24: Leicester De Monfort Hall
Feb 25: Dartford Orchard West Theatre
Feb 26: Croydon Fairfield Halls
Feb 27: Basingstoke The Anvil
Mar 1: Ipswich Regent Theatre
Mar 2: Wycombe The Swan
Mar 3: Truro Hall For Cornwall *on-sale July 14
Mar 6: Poole Lighthouse
Mar 7: Guildford G Live
Mar 8: Milton Keynes Theatre
Mar 9: Cambridge Corn Exchange
Mar 10: Bath Forum
Mar 12: Portsmouth Guildhall
Tickets will be available here from the dates specified.
