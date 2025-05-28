Watch John McLaughlin wow the Montreaux Jazz Festival with an emotive version of Abbaji

Watch jazz fusion great John McLaughlin's emotive guitar playing wow the Montreux Jazz Festival audience in 2022 with a heartfelt rendition of Abbaji featuring special guest Jany McPherson on piano and vocals.

The song is McLaughlin's personal tribute to the tabla maestro Alla Rakha, also known as "Abbaji."

The version is taken from the upcoming Live At Montreux Jazz Festival 2022 album from McLaughlin and his 4th Dimension band, which will be released through earMusic on August 8.

"I've said it many times before - The MJF is the greatest Festival in the world," enthuses McLaughlin, whose history with the event stretches back 52 years! "Having played there since 1971, I'm in a good position to make that statement. The night of this particular recording was no exception and we musicians rose to the occasion. This performance is outstanding for all of us. There was joy, virtuosity, and a fantastic collective experience..."

Live At Montreux Jazz Festival 2022 will be available as a Blu-ray and 2CD digipak, 2 LP gatefold vinyl and digital download. You can see the album art and full tracklisting below.

John McLaughlin & The 4th Dimension: Live At Montreux Jazz Festival 2022

Side A

1. Introduction (Blu-ray only)

2. Kiki

3. Lock Down Blues

4. The Creator Has a Master Plan

Side B:

5. Hijacked

6. Gaza City

7. Mr. DC

8. Abbaji

Side C:

9. New Blues Old Bruise

10. Here Come the Jiis

11. The Light at the Edge of the World

Side D:

12. Echoes From Then

13. El Hombre Que Sabia

14. Outro (Blu-ray only)