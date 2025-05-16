The legacy of Chris Squire remembered on the cover of the new issue of Prog, which is on sale now

The brand new issue of Prog Magazine is on sale now, celebrating the lgeacy of the late Yes bassist Chris Squire on the cover...

Squire, who died ten years ago in June, wasn’t just a fantastic musician, he really was a larger-than-life character. His sense of musical adventure went a long way to help make progressive rock such an enduring artform, but so did his wholehearted embracing of life itself. Many of his former band mates recall Squire with fondness and good humour while his prog peers have chosen his 30 greatest musical moments for you to enioy. And what a playlist that makes!

Elsewhere Robert Fripp and Andy Summers look back on the music they created together in the 1980s, now curated in one set with additional tracks, former Curved Air and Police drummer Stewart Copeland looks back over his fascinating career and Cosmic Cathedral, the new band featuring former Zappa and Genesis drummer Chester Thompson and Neal Morse reveal the secrets of their new Deep Water album.

Plus Cosmograf, Black Country, New Road, Glass Hammer, O.R.k., Held By Trees, Circu5 and Sally Potter bring us up to speed with their latest releases, we review Savatage's comeback show with Opeth in Brazil as well as Solstice, Amplifer and Ghost Of The Machine and review the new Katatonia album.

There's a great free sampler from Tigermoth Records and four lovely Chris Squire postcards too!

Inside Prog 160...

Cosmic Cathedral - Neal Morse hooks up with Chester Thompson and pals for a proper prog-fusion shindig.

Andy Summers & Robert Fripp - two prog guitar gods discuss their collected works of the 80s.

Cosmograf - Robin Armstrong’s reliable prog vehicle returns with more musical adventures.

Prog Metal - a look at the current evolution the sub-genre is undergoing and the bands spearheading it right now, including Jinjer and Blood Incantation

Black Country, New Road - rocked by internal strife, the UK art-rock collective are back stronger than ever with new album, Forever Howlong.

Glass Hammer - prolific US proggers keep the concept albums coming with Rogue.

Held By Trees - the former Talk Talk acolytes spread their own musical wings with Hinterland.

O.R.k. - the multinational prog quartet pack a weighty punch with their latest, Firehose Of Falsehoods.

Sally Potter - filmmaker and sister of late VdGG bassist Nic, on her latest musical journey.

Stewart Copeland - former Curved Air, Police and Gizmodrome drummer Stewart Copeland and his amazing musical career!

Circu5 - mainman Steve Tilling on a prog world full of Hawkwind, Trevor Rabin, Jellyfish and Bucks Fizz!

Plus reviews of new releases and reissues by Katatonia, Gentle Giant, Kevin Ayers, Greenslade, AVKRVST, Peter Baumann, Lars Fredrik Frøislie, Cosmograf, Catherine Anne Davies, Steve Jansen, Hedvig Mollestad Trio, John Hackett Band, Heather Findlay, Red Bazar and loads more.

And this month we’ve seen gigs by Ghost Of The Machine, Savatage, John Lodge, Amplifier, Solstice, Nektar, Martin Barre, Geordie Greep, Penelope Trappes, Heilung and more...

Buying Prog Magazine made easy...

* You can use our store finder to find your nearest stockist. Go to Prog on the alphabetical pull-down menu and enter your postcode.

* The easiest option for everyone would be to go digital. You can get single digital issues from the Apple Store, from Zinio and all manner of digital magazine retailers.

* Subscribe to Prog. We are now accepting subscriptions from the rest of the world. Subscriptions available here.

* In North America, Prog is available is branches of Barnes & Noble and Books-A-Million, although new issues do not go on sale until a couple of weeks after they're published in The UK.

* Single print issues of Prog can be purchased online from Magazines Direct and also Burning Shed.

Click on the corresponding cover on the single issue page at Magazines Direct for payment options.