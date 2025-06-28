"We can finally be what I've always wanted to be." Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth drop WVH from name after acquiring trademark

Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth have dropped the 'WVH' from their official name with the mainman revealing it was all down to a trademark issue.

Previously known as Mammoth WVH, the group led by the son of late Van Halen icon Eddie are now known simply as Mammoth – which Wolfgang says is how he always wanted it to be.

Fans noticed the 'new' name when latest single The End was released without the 'WVH' initials.

Wolfgang tells KOMP 92.3: "It's what I've always wanted it to be. It's just we didn't have the trademark. And so now that we do, we can finally be what I've always wanted to be.

"I mean, I always say 'Mammoth' at the shows anyway. Now it's just official."

On previously including 'WVH' as part of the name, Wolfgang adds: "It's a mouthful. You don't need it."

Mammoth is a reference to Eddie Van Halen's first band, in which he sang as well as played guitar.

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Wolfgang asked his father's permission to use the name back when he was 15 and remembers Eddie being very supportive of the idea.

The End is Mammoth's first new music since 2023's Mammoth II album.

Speaking about the track, Wolfgang previously said: "I’ve had the tapping idea on the intro for The End since before Mammoth.

"I was able to fit it into this world. It’s still over-the-top and shreddy, but it’s also melodic and controlled. Overall, I was doing some different things on the record, and I knew this was going to be a big step. Once we finished The End, it felt really special to me."

Mammoth launch a US tour in late October.

Sylvia Talks to Wolf Van Halen - YouTube Watch On

Mammoth The End Tour 2025

Oct 31: TBA

Nov 01: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

Nov 04: Dallas House of Blues, TX

Nov 05: Houston House of Blues, TX

Nov 07: Lake Buena Vista House of Blues, FL

Nov 08: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

Nov 09: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC

Nov 11: Silver Spring The Fillmore Silver Spring, ND

Nov 12: TBA

Nov 14: Montclair The Wellmont Theater, NJ

Nov 15: Pittsburgh Roxian Theatre, PA

Nov 18: Cleveland The Agora, OH

Nov 19: Detroit The Fillmore Detroit, MI

Nov 20: Columbus Kemba Live!, OH

Nov 22: Onamia Grand Casino Mille LACS Event Center, MN

Nov 23: Green Bay Epic Event Center, WI

Nov 25: Chesterfield The Factory at The District, MO

Nov 26: Chicago House of Blues, IL

Nov 28: Oklahoma City Diamond Ballroom, OK

Nov 29: TBA

Dec 02: Kansas City Uptown Theater, MO

Dec 03: Denver Ogden Theatre, CO

Dec 06: Tempe Marquee Theatre, AZ

Dec 07: TBA

Get Mammoth tickets.