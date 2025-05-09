Stars of the 80s prog scene line up for book launch live event

Pendragon frontman Nick Barrett and former Pallas vocalist Euan Lowson (now with Scottish prog rockers Machinery) will now join Solstice guitarist Andy Glass, Twelfth Night drummer Brian Devoil and Jadis (and former IQ) keyboardist Martin Orford for a unique live event to celebrate the launch of A Playground Of Broken Hearts – The Progressive Rock Revival 1984 To 1989.

The event, which will be hosted by Prog Editor Jerry Ewing, who has written the foreword for the book, will feature a panel discussion and an audience Q&A.

There will also be live music from Orford as well as Glass and Solstice lead singer Jess Holland, and those purchasing books at the event will be able to get them signed by the author. All pre-orders received by 22nd June will also be signed.

The event takes place at London's Camden Club on July 6 and and is held in association with the London Prog Gigs group. Doors open at 1pm, with lunch and drinks available.

A Playground Of Broken Hearts – The Progressive Rock Revival 1984 To 1989 is a companion to last year's Mirror Of Dreams: The Progressive Rock Revival 1981 To 1983 – and has been written by Twelfth Night biographer Andrew Wild and will be published through Kingmaker Publishing on July 3.

The book looks at the career paths of the big six of 80s prog - Marillion, Pallas, Tweflth Night, Pendragon, IQ and Sosltice as well as the invovlement of the likes of Abel Ganz, Airbridge, Comedy Of Errors, Galahad, Haze, It Bites, Jadis, Liaison, No-Man, Quasar, Tamarisk, Trilogy, Twice Bitten and more. The book’s author will be attending and signing any books purchased at the event.

A limited number of tickets are still available here.

Pre-order A Playground Of Broken Hearts – The Progressive Rock Revival 1984 To 1989 (UK).