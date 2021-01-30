Nad Sylvan releases video for Yeats-inspired new single The Fisherman

Swedish prog star and Steve Hackett vocalist Nad Sylvan has released a video for his brand new single The Fisherman. The new song, inspired by the poet W.B. Yeats (as is the whole of the new album), is the first track to be taken from Sylvan's upcoming album Spritus Mundi, which will be released through InsideOut Music on April 9.

“No one is a prophet in their own land," says Sylvan. "W.B Yeats, the famous Irish poet penned the poem The Fisherman in 1914 that this song is based on. At this point in time, he felt misunderstood by his contemporaries, just like I have done growing up in a small minded world. Yeats poems are filled with double and hidden messages. So is this video."

After concluding his Vampirate trilogy of releases, Sylvan has changed course on his upcoming fourth album by converting poems of WB Yeats into music. You can see the stunning new album cover artwork by Robin Damore below.

Sylvan previously released a standalone single You've Got To Find A Way, which he describes as "a pandemic love song".

Pre-orders for Spiritus Mundi begin on February 12.