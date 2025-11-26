See why Will Ramos has been described as the best metal vocalist of his generation with this outstanding one-take of Lorna Shore's emotional metal anthem, Glenwood

Lorna Shore frontman Will Ramos sounds like a slaughterhouse that's been set on fire. I mean that in a good way! The guy has one of the most impressive voices in all of modern metal, flipping from ear-piercing squeals to bowel-churning, low-end roars without breaking a sweat (and, as he proved earlier this year with his cameo on the new Employed To Serve album, the lad's got a pretty damn decent singing voice, too).

Ramos has shown off his screaming chops once again in a stirring new video uploaded to Lorna Shore's official Youtube channel, in which the frontman nails a one-take vocal run-through of Glenwood, the emotional extreme metal power ballad (yes, I'm calling it a power ballad) taken from this year's excellent new album, I Feel The Everblack Festering Within Me.

Filmed outside at night, it pushes Ramos' vocals further to the front of the mix, offering a slightly new take on one of 2025's standout metal tracks. Have a look and a listen below.

Glenwood - Lorna Shore Vocal One Take - YouTube Watch On

Speaking to Metal Hammer earlier this month, Will Ramos revealed that prior to joining Lorna Shore in 2020 following the departure of the band's previous frontman, CJ McCreery, he'd actually considered quitting the metal industry for good.

“I had been in the music world for a little bit at this point, and for me I was getting to the end,” he revealed. “I was like, dude, honestly, if this doesn’t work out, I’m going to do something else. I didn’t have full confidence [in myself]: I wanted to do something like this, but I just didn’t think I had it in me.

"I was just tired from doing a bunch of music stuff over the years," he continued. "Around this time, I was like, ‘I need to start thinking about real jobs.’ It was fun when I was young, but unfortunately for many people in the music world, that’s just what it ends up becoming: it’s fun when you’re young, but then you get older and you have to start doing real stuff.”

Lorna Shore will be heading to Australia for a quartet of dates at the start of next month before hitting Europe and the UK through the early part of 2026.