See why Will Ramos has been described as the best metal vocalist of his generation with this outstanding one-take of Lorna Shore's emotional metal anthem, Glenwood
Is someone cutting onions?
Lorna Shore frontman Will Ramos sounds like a slaughterhouse that's been set on fire. I mean that in a good way! The guy has one of the most impressive voices in all of modern metal, flipping from ear-piercing squeals to bowel-churning, low-end roars without breaking a sweat (and, as he proved earlier this year with his cameo on the new Employed To Serve album, the lad's got a pretty damn decent singing voice, too).
Ramos has shown off his screaming chops once again in a stirring new video uploaded to Lorna Shore's official Youtube channel, in which the frontman nails a one-take vocal run-through of Glenwood, the emotional extreme metal power ballad (yes, I'm calling it a power ballad) taken from this year's excellent new album, I Feel The Everblack Festering Within Me.
Filmed outside at night, it pushes Ramos' vocals further to the front of the mix, offering a slightly new take on one of 2025's standout metal tracks. Have a look and a listen below.
Speaking to Metal Hammer earlier this month, Will Ramos revealed that prior to joining Lorna Shore in 2020 following the departure of the band's previous frontman, CJ McCreery, he'd actually considered quitting the metal industry for good.
“I had been in the music world for a little bit at this point, and for me I was getting to the end,” he revealed. “I was like, dude, honestly, if this doesn’t work out, I’m going to do something else. I didn’t have full confidence [in myself]: I wanted to do something like this, but I just didn’t think I had it in me.
"I was just tired from doing a bunch of music stuff over the years," he continued. "Around this time, I was like, ‘I need to start thinking about real jobs.’ It was fun when I was young, but unfortunately for many people in the music world, that’s just what it ends up becoming: it’s fun when you’re young, but then you get older and you have to start doing real stuff.”
Lorna Shore will be heading to Australia for a quartet of dates at the start of next month before hitting Europe and the UK through the early part of 2026.
Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
Merlin was promoted to Executive Editor of Louder in early 2022, following over ten years working at Metal Hammer. While there, he served as Online Editor and Deputy Editor, before being promoted to Editor in 2016. Before joining Metal Hammer, Merlin worked as Associate Editor at Terrorizer Magazine and has written for Classic Rock, Rock Sound, eFestivals and others. Across his career he has interviewed legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Lemmy, Metallica, Iron Maiden (including getting a trip on Ed Force One courtesy of Bruce Dickinson), Guns N' Roses, KISS, Slipknot, System Of A Down and Meat Loaf. He has also presented and produced the Metal Hammer Podcast, presented the Metal Hammer Radio Show and is probably responsible for 90% of all nu metal-related content making it onto the site.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.