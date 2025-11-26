Which member of Yes released the best solo album?

When members of a band go solo – whether stepping out on a temporary basis or moving on permanently – they’re taking a risk that established fans will go along for the ride.

It doesn’t always pay off. But in prog history there are countless examples of musicians making great solo albums which delighted old and new followers alike.

Yes have had more members than many bands over the years, so it’s no great surprise that those artists have amassed a huge range of releases as individuals.

But if just one of those records had to be chosen as the best, which would it be?

Steve Howe has lent his guitar talents to many musical projects, a lot of them solo. One of the most notable is surely 1979’s The Steve Howe Album – it’s been criticised over the years for its production values, but doesn’t the material outshine all of that?

Peter Banks’ Two Sides Of Peter Banks, from 1973, harnessed the talents of Jan Akkerman, Phil Collins, Steve Hackett and John Wetton to deliver peak examples of how his work differed from his replacement Howe.

Jon Anderson didn’t fall far from the Yes tree with 1976’s Olias Of Sunhillow – but the opportunity to completely do his own thing rather than compromise within a band generated something even more ethereal and spiritual than almost everything else he’s ever done.

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Where to start with Rick Wakeman’s epic and ambitious solo work? It could easily be another trip to 1973 for The Six Wives of Henry VIII, which certainly presents classic examples of his musical character, with help from Howe and other colleagues.

Then there’s Chris Squire’s solo debut, Fish Out Of Water. the 1975 release remains a no-holds-barred achievement, running the gamut from prog rock epics to prog pop bangers.

Beyond those, there are collaborations such as Jon and Vangelis, Squackett and David Cross and Peter Banks; and a host of releases by others who’ve served in the ranks of Yes.

These are, of course, just examples. Which Yes member solo album do you believe to be the best, and why? And if you had to state your case using just one track from your album of choice, which would it be?

Let us know in the comments below…